COVID-19 cases increasing in Missouri

New coronavirus cases increased 4.1% in Missouri in the week ending Sunday as the state added 3,145 cases. The previous week had 3,021 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 20.4% from the week before, with 140,886 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 2.23% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places are not reporting data on a regular schedule because of Memorial Day, making week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Putnam, Livingston and Linn counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 379 cases; Greene County, with 246 cases; and Jackson County, with 207. Weekly case counts rose in 53 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lincoln, Greene and Livingston counties.

Lawrence County reported 17 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 17 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,448 cases and 86 deaths.

Missouri ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 42.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 50.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 99,267 vaccine doses, including 52,790 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 150,775 vaccine doses, including 81,963 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 4,671,951 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 55 counties, with the best declines in St. Louis, Kansas City and St. Louis City counties.

In Missouri, 76 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 150 people were reported dead.

A total of 606,319 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,496 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,258,623 people have tested positive and 594,430 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.