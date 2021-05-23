Joplin Business Expo - May 25 & 26

Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce

JOPLIN, MO – The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s 29th Annual Business EXPO is May 25 and 26 at Downstream Casino Resort Pavilion. EXPO is the region’s largest annual showcase of area businesses to the local community, featuring a business-to-business day and a business-to-consumer day with during nearly 120 exhibitor booths. This year’s theme is “Most Excellent 80’s,” and we are encouraging EXPO exhibitors and attendees to come dressed in their best 80’s attire.

On Tuesday, May 25, the exhibitors’ showcase will be open from 12:00-7:30 pm to members of the business community; admission is your business card. We are excited to have Freeman Health System as one of our presenting sponsors for this year’s Business EXPO. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with some of Freeman’s specialty offices including Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Ozark Center, Bariatric Center, Diabetes Education, Children’s Miracle Network, and other Foundation donation opportunities as well as Freeman Urgent Care and the Save My Spot service.

An adults-only Business After Hours will be hosted on Tuesday from 4:30-7:30 pm. EXPO Business After Hours is made possible through the support of our Presenting sponsor, Arvest Bank and Gold sponsor, The Payroll Company (TPC). The evening will feature great tastes from Member restaurants and a signature 80’s cocktail titled Pretty in Pink. This is one of our best attended After Hours and provides great networking opportunities.

This year’s event will feature contests for best mullet, biggest 80’s hair, and best 80’s outfit. A Glamour Shot booth will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday with photos taken by Athena Companies.

On Wednesday, May 26, the exhibitors’ showcase will be open to the public from 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Admission is $5; children five and under get in free.

Business EXPO is made possible through the support of our event Presenting sponsors: Freeman Health System and Downstream Casino Resort. Gold sponsor: U.S. Bank.

For more information, please visit https://joplincc.com/expo.