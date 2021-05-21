Flooding strikes Aurora

In the late evening on May 14, the city of Aurora, and Lawrence County as a whole, received a deluge of rain.

“Our engineers that help us with our stormwater, they looked up some information for us from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,” said Aurora City Manager Jon Holmes. “they looked up rainfall amounts, and it classified as a 200-year rainfall event as far as the amount of rain that fell in such a short amount of time.”

Holmes said Aurora had already gotten a couple of inches of rain in the previous 12 hours and a series of storm cells that had gone right through Aurora throughout the day starting at around 5 p.m. and stretched into the evening when it began to pick up.

Around 10:30 p.m., Holmes began to receive calls from the fire, police and street departments about the flooding and soon headed into the office to see where he could help.

“Probably the biggest issue we were having was people driving through flooded areas that shouldn’t have been,” said Holmes. “It was stalling their car out. We had to have staff out rescuing them out of the middle of floodways.”

One picture shared across social media showed a car with water halfway up it’s doors near the post office. The water came from Chat Creek and flooded north of the intersection all around the railroad tracks and Kay Concrete Inc.

Jeffrey Bever, Postmaster at the Aurora Post Office, found out on Tuesday morning around 5 a.m. after the first clerk in called him and said they had water in the basement.

“That was the first thing I knew of,” said Bever. “I didn’t arrive until 5:40 a.m. and then the scope of it began to take shape as far as the impact and what would be involved in recovery efforts.”

Trucks were still out in front of the post office with vacuums snaking their way into the basement on May 21, with Bever telling the Aurora Advertiser it would be weeks before it was all dried out in the basement.

The post office had gone through flooding in the past several years and Bever said they had learned from that and only had old records and custodial supplies in the basement.

He added there was no impact to operation or loss of mail but that electrical infrastructure, the furnace, air handlers and the water heater would have to be replaced after there was about six feet of water in the basement.

“I’d seen (flooding) here before so I wasn’t overly surprised,” said Bever. “What caught me by surprise were the pictures on Facebook and how high it got. never had seen it quite that high before.”

Holmes was in the office until 2 a.m. and said street staff were called in with their previous knowledge of water channels all over town from less intensive flooding.

“They went out, blocked off streets and low water areas and started working on that,” said Holmes. “Probably the area that received some of the most damage was White Park, it took down a lot of fencing and really just did a lot of damage to our softball fields, tennis courts, and other stuff throughout the park. That is where the main stormwater stream flows through, a stormwater waterway, as that collects from several areas of town and centralizes through there, it flooded all of that.

Estimates in Aurora damage wise, both city infrastructure and private property, were estimated to be around $1-1.5 million by Holmes on May 21 with White Park itself sustaining a couple hundred thousand dollars’ worth of damage.

An emergency meeting was held the day after the flooding to update city council on the response from 2 a.m. the prior evening to 5 p.m. that day from the city staff, police, fire, wastewater treatment and street departments.

Holmes said Aurora and the other cities in the county are working to see if the amount of damage incurred dollar wise would allow them to request an emergency disaster declaration.

“We’re gathering all of that information, passing it on to the Lawrence County Emergency Management Director (Grant Selvey) so he can use it to request a disaster declaration from governor’s office,” said Holmes. “if that happens, it opens up possibility of federal recovery funds. For us, just the park is a will be a couple hundred thousand dollars. We have some paving that will be another couple hundred thousand to do.”

“Different things around the city were effected pavement wise,” added Holmes. “It was so much water and so fast, it washed out big slabs of asphalt. If we can get Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds back, that pays for the material and costs of recovery plus staff time. All of that could be when it’s all said and done, some four hundred thousand dollars plus. If we can get those dollars returned back to us from FEMA funds that would be just great. That’s why we’re collecting all that information.”

Holmes commended the city staff, streets, fire and police departments for their responses on Monday evening and throughout the week.

“Everybody did great, came in, were right on top of it and did their jobs,” said Holmes. “Our staff did an amazing job. They were already on it and getting things taken care of, responding the way things needed to be done. It was a great feeling to see how they did on things and it was amazing to see them pick right up and do their jobs."

If you live inside the Aurora City limits, and sustained any damage to your property related to the storm on Monday evening, you can send an email to Community Development Director Carrie Howlatt at chowlett@auroramo.gov.

It is requested that you include:

Full Name

Address

Phone number

A brief description of the damage

Cost estimate for repair and/or replacement