Aurora’s Daniel celebrates 100th birthday

On Apr. 27, the Aurora City Council made a Proclamation of Recognition for Aurora resident Harriett Daniel in honor of her 100th birthday on May 11, declaring it Harriett Daniel Day for the City of Aurora.

On May 11, the centenarian celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Allgeier Manor in Aurora with a barbeque and a TV interview from KY3 News in Springfield.

“I am the oldest person here, I have been in these apartments for 34 years in December, so don’t you think I might own a little part?” joked Daniels during the festivities.

Daniel was born in Mulberry, Kansas but has been an Aurora resident since 1961 when she moved from North Carolina with her husband, Edward, to be closer to family.

Daniel met her husband overseas during World War II when she was serving in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC).

“I was over there, worked as a teletype operator,” said Daniel. “I got married, met my husband in Pompei and we got married over there. There was one sure way he could get me home, to get me pregnant. I came home, I was there when the war ended in Europe and then came home on a hospital ship.”

When she initially joined, it was the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC), and they worked with the Army. But six months later, it became the WAC and allowed the women to receive benefits.

Basic training for Daniel was in Iowa, overseas training took place in Florida and on Jan. 1, 1944, she left for North Africa on a converted luxury liner. Daniel would serve from Mar. 8, 1943 to Jul. 9, 1945 in North Africa and Italy.

Prior to volunteering, Daniel worked at AT&T in Kansas City, riding the bus every day to work.

“Every day, as I was going down to catch the bus, I passed a recruiting office that had a sign with Uncle Sam, pointing at me, ‘I want you,’” said Daniel. “I went in and told (the recruiter), I said, ‘this is what I want,’ I joined the WAAC. I’ve never regretted it.”

On the wall of the community room, where Daniel’s birthday celebration was held on May 11, was a frame that held Daniel’s wedding dress that was made of a parachute, her wedding certificates from the Army and the city of Napoli, a picture of Daniel and Edward cutting their wedding cake, the figurines of themselves from the wedding cake, the local Army newsletter talking about their wedding and a letter to Daniel’s mother from her commanding officer telling her about the wedding festivities.

On Tuesday, Daniel, a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, was presented with the proclamation from the city by Mayor Jason Lewis as well as a certificate from the American Legion and a letter from Governor Michael Parsons before everyone enjoyed barbeque and cake.

When asked of any nuggets or words of wisdom, Daniel said this before returning to her friends and family:

“I guess just persevere and do what you think you like to do,” said Daniel. “And you may not end up doing that at all. You may end up doing something completely different and that’s okay. If someone asks me how I got here, I couldn’t tell you because I have no idea how I lived this long but it’s really fabulous. Now, I’m starting a new century.”

“Now, I’m going to go party.”