New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,623 new cases. That's down 26.9% from the previous week's tally of 4,957 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 16.9% from the week before, with 286,109 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.27% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 67 counties, with the best declines in St. Louis, St. Charles and Kansas City counties.

Lawrence County reported 16 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 14 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,400 cases and 82 deaths.

Missouri ranked 39th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 38.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 45.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 181,542 vaccine doses, including 52,498 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 257,044 vaccine doses, including 105,639 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 4,243,742 total doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Shelby, Lincoln and Holt counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 749 cases; Jackson County, with 375 cases; and Kansas City County, with 372. Weekly case counts rose in 34 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cass, Osage and Pettis counties.

In Missouri, 78 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 73 people were reported dead.

A total of 597,097 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,226 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,707,750 people have tested positive and 581,754 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.