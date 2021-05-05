Bishop named Aurora schools Teacher of the Year

This year, teacher appreciation week fell on May 2 through May 8, with Teacher Appreciation Day on May 4.

After voting took place the week prior, Curtis Bishop, a physical education and health teacher at Aurora Junior High, was named the Aurora’s teacher of the year on Apr. 30.

“We were at a game. A home game, it was our senior night and (the email) popped up on my smartwatch,” said Bishop on when he learned he had been named teacher of the year. “It said, ‘congratulations,’ and I assumed at that time it was someone else. I read it later and I was like, ‘you got to be kidding me!’”

He deserves it,” said Roger Ball, a longtime social studies teacher at Aurora Junior High. “He puts the time in. I know he coaches; I don’t see how any coach can do what they do plus teach. They’re wired differently.”

“(Bishop) brought into classroom a lot of real-world experience, not only does he teach, he builds character,” said Ball.

Bishop, who has spent all 22-years of his teaching career at Aurora Junior High, will be retiring at the end of the year, and never envisioned himself being in the field this long after becoming a teacher in the fall of ’99 after a career as an independent contractor.

Becoming a Houn Dawg

Bishop’s opportunity at Aurora overlapped with his wife’s last year in the district before she took a job at Republic.

He first began to get to know the community around 1995 coming to games with his wife, who was a cheer coach in the district. He even went to St. Louis in 1999 when the team won the state championship in football.

“I had that bug” said Bishop. “if I get a job here, that’s where I want to be,”

He did his coaching practicum and second part of his student teaching at the junior high building he teaches at now which used to be the high school.

Bishop had a business degree from College of the Ozarks and had applied for other jobs, but after no luck he had stuck with independent contracting before going back to school at Missouri State for K-12 education.

The junior high had a job opening while Bishop was student teaching, he interviewed for the position and was offered the job the next day.

“I’ve been humbled and blessed to start and finish at the same place because as a coach now a days you’re either looking for the next job or you get fired because you’re not winning enough,” said Bishop, who’s coached a variety of sports in the district.

“I’ve been the head coach of soccer for 21 years, been the head coach of baseball for five years, been an assist for baseball for several years, freshman baseball too,” said Bishop. “I’ve (coached) seventh grade basketball, freshman basketball and junior high track for a number of years. I’ve stayed busy for three seasons, all 22 years. I do archery now in the winter, we’ve done that for about 14 years now.”

Bishop chose physical education and health because he enjoyed the sports aspect of it as a former athlete himself.

“I love seeing someone get it,” said Bishop. “I love seeing that light bulb come on, ‘I’ve got a little confidence; I can do this.’”

His focus has always been on teaching the skills, doing his best to include all the kids and work on building a base set of skills rather than results-based outcomes like winning or losing.

“We rarely do a three in, three out game,” said Bishop. “Everyone gets to hit, kick, throw and catch before we switch. That way if it’s more inclusive, we get kids involved. I see a lot more growth in the kids by doing that.”

Beyond teaching skills of whatever game is on the agenda, Bishop works to build better individuals. He works on behavior with his students, how to work with groups and individuals to help start building a work ethic.

“How do you treat people?” said Bishop on something else that was important to him that he tries to teach as well. “You don’t treat people by their gender, culture, color of their skin, you treat them based on how they treat you.”

Tanner Schmidt, Bishop’s student teacher for the past three weeks, will be taking over as the physical education teacher next year. When Schmidt was in junior high at Aurora, Bishop was his teacher.

“He was one of the teachers who was inclusive of everyone,” said Schmidt of his impressions of Bishop as a student. “He was very good at balancing his relationships with kids with all kinds of fitness levels, abilities and personalities as well. Everyone seemed to have a connection with him in some way or another, he found a way to connect with each student.”

Schmidt reached out to Bishop a couple months ago when he was looking to do his last four weeks of secondary instruction and thought it would be a good learning opportunity when he saw the job posted.

He told the Aurora Advertiser that Bishop’s demeaner and how he handles things is something that has stood out to him learning under Bishop.

“He’s really good at reading body language, if a kid come in and he’s having a rough day, he can tell,” Schmidt said of Bishop. “He picks up on it right away. He knows the kids super well as far as who they are and what they’re wanting to do. It helps his relationship with them to motivate them. He tries to include everyone, even if he has students that aren’t participating or not enjoying it, he tries to include everyone.”

The transition

When asked about the transition from being an independent contractor who worked on flooring to becoming an educator in year one, Bishop said it was an eye opener.

All of the theories he had learned in school had to be rethought of after dealing with situations firsthand.

“You have to learn on the fly,” said Bishop. “You do your best to structure and have lesson plans in place and then you realize, I’m not going to get through all this stuff. So, then you have to learn to pick and choose what you want to get through. That first year was kind of a blur and the second year I had to rewrite curriculum for my department. We didn’t have curriculum class in college. That was a great experience for me, I had to go through all the old curriculum and read through every one of those grade levels and figure out, ‘ok how do you tier that? What do you want this age group to know?’”

“I had a great mentor, Treslyn Polleriz,” added Bishop. “What I learned from her was organization and structure. She said, ‘you’ve got to be structured with these kids at these age groups,’”

Bishop also cited 9/11 as a pivotal moment early in his teaching career.

“Events change us,” said Bishop of experiencing 9/11 two years into his teaching career. “How you go about dealing with that has a lot to do with how much you as a person want to grow. I took that as an opportunity, I was where I needed to be. I enjoyed it, being around people is probably what I enjoy more than anything. The intrinsic value you get from what you do and seeing what you can get kids to accomplish outweighs any monetary value.”

Looking back

“It’s ripping my heart out to see him go,” said Ball.

Ball recounted Bishop as one of the first to call him after the tornado came through Joplin, where Ball lived.

“We had just a little bit of damage, we were out of zone,” said Ball. “But the next day, (Bishop) had put stuff together to help not only us but the neighborhood and city. He’s always giving. He’s a giver.”

Reflecting on his career on May 4, Bishop said the 22 years haven’t been the easiest. From dealing with parents to kids to the political process but added that it felt like he had just started teaching yesterday.

Adding a coaching career after just making the switch to become an educator is no small time commitment but Bishop said he knew as the physical education and health teacher he had to be open to coaching as he was needed, plus it would make him more employable.

He credits his coaching career as a learning opportunity with a chance to be around different kids in different sports.

“That was good growth time for me,” said Bishop. “I realized I wanted to coach but I’m a teacher first. I tell students, ‘you’re student first, then an athlete. If you want to be an athlete, you better be a good student.’”

“What’s great about Coach Bishop is his absolute desire to make kids better,” said Lori Rook, a math teacher at Aurora Junior High. “Not just at what he does, teaching football, baseball or soccer. Just better people overall. That’s his number one goal, to make kids better people. That’s what makes him great.”

“It’s never been about kicking a ball or swinging a bat better,” added Rook. “(Bishop) does those things too but the things you always see him do that are memorable are teaching kids life skills, ‘You have to be able to control yourself, handle conflict this way, show up and do every single day.’ That’s the greatness of that guy, he’s teaching kids those things.”

With the end of the school year approaching and being named the districts teacher of the year, Bishop said that his relationships with his peers and students are what has stood out.

“I think when you’ve done something long enough you realize how difficult it can be,” said Bishop, pausing and getting emotional as he reflected on his journey. “My time here with my peers, friends, people that have left and retired before me, you build those relationships. I would’ve never built those had I been at this school for three years and another school for three more years and another one for five. I would’ve had friendships but it’s not the same as being here this long. I will miss those things; I will miss those interactions with the kids.”

“I’ll always bleed red and black.”