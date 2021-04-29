WGU Missouri Launches Scholarship for Nurses in Honor of National Nurses Week

Jessica Denham

Western Governors University

The online, fully nonprofit university will award up to $100,000 in scholarships to nurses and other healthcare workers who are interested in furthering their education

Aurora, Mo. (April 28, 2021) – In recognition of the dedication exhibited by area nurses throughout the past year, WGU Missouri is celebrating National Nurses Week – which runs from May 6 through May 12 – with a new Nurses Appreciation Scholarship for nurses and other healthcare workers who are interested in furthering their education. The fully online, nonprofit university is offering $100,000 in scholarships to new students wishing to pursue a CCNE-accredited BSN or MSN degree, or a bachelor’s or master’s degree from WGU in specialties that include healthcare management, health information management and more. Applications can be submitted online at https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/general/nurses-appreciation.html now through June 30.

“Nursing is a career focused on caring, and over the past year, we have seen this sentiment through the incredible work and sacrifices nurses are making to keep their patients, families, colleagues and communities safe,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “We at WGU are proud to show our appreciation by offering this scholarship to nurses and others in the healthcare profession who are interested in advancing their careers.”

Each Nurses Appreciation Scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and will be applied at a rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. This year’s amount for the annual scholarship has been increased by $1,500 – compared to last year – to help meet the needs of area nurses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are currently open, and new students can apply through June 30.

WGU Missouri’s CCNE-accredited BSN and MSN programs are the perfect fit for the unpredictable and demanding schedules of working nurses. In most cases, students will complete courses on their schedule, with 24/7 online access to learning materials and the ability to take tests as soon as they master the material. This competency-based approach often allows students who work hard and take advantage of the knowledge and skills they already have to graduate early.

To learn more about WGU Missouri’s health professions programs or the Nurses Appreciation Scholarship, visit missouri.wgu.edu.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members provide one-on-one guidance, support, and instruction.

Established through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington DC 20036, 202-877-6791).