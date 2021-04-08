SMCOG Transportation Needs Input Sought

The Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) is seeking public input regarding regional transportation needs. SMCOG is a regional planning commission that provides services to local governments in a ten-county region including Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney, and Webster Counties.

Each year, SMCOG’s Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) reviews and prioritizes local and regional transportation needs within the region. Individual county needs lists are now being updated. Current needs lists and the online submission form for new needs can be found online at www.smcog.org/transportation. Additional needs may be submitted by anyone, but each need must be located along a state-maintained route. Any additional transportation needs may be submitted via the online form. In order to ensure needs are included in this year’s prioritization process, new items should be submitted by May 1, 2021. Prioritization of regional transportation needs will take place between May and October.

SMCOG is contracted with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to facilitate a regional Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) which includes two voting members from each of SMCOG’s 10 counties. The prioritized list is then sent to MoDOT’s Southwest District Office in Springfield to be combined with other District needs and prioritized by representatives from MoDOT’s Planning Partners. These needs may be addressed as funding becomes available. This prioritization process enables the State of Missouri to be better prepared for federal transportation funds that become available – making Missouri highly competitive in the bid to capture those funds.

All comments and questions should be directed to Aishwarya Shrestha at (417) 836-6901 or by email AishwaryaShrestha@MissouriState.edu.