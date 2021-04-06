Aurora April 6 Election Results

The unofficial results for the general municipal election in Lawrence County, Missouri, with all four precincts for the city and all nine precincts for the Aurora R-8 school district accounted for, are in.

Doyle Ferguson and Tony Kennedy ran unopposed for the two open City Council seats.

Current Aurora R-8 School District Board Members Mark McCully and Jeramie Grosenbacher ran unopposed but because of the bond issue with it, the state requires that an election must be held even with no one else filing for the open seats.

Robert Jung ran unopposed to be the Aurora Road Commissioner,

Proposition S.O.S – Shall the Aurora R-8 School District of Lawrence County, Missouri issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $7,700,000, resulting in no estimated increase to the debt service tax levy, for the purpose of construction, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities including: Secure entryways and safety improvements at Robinson School and Aurora Junior High School; Construction of severe weather storm hardened shelters; and Renovations and utility efficiency upgrades to all District Facilities?

Proposition S.O.S. passed with 76.51% (381) voting yes and 24.39% (117) voting no. The District’s debt service tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged at $1.05 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Proposition No. 1 – Shall the $0.17 levy for road purposes be retained for a period of four years?

Proposition No. 1 passed with 82.03% (379) voting yes and 17.97% (83) voting no.