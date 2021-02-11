Freeman ready to help with new ACA marketplace open enrollment

Staff Reports

Freeman Health System has staff ready to assist residents with open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace plans. The federal government is offering an additional open enrollment period which will run from Feb. 15 through May 15 and is prompted by the COVID-19 national emergency.

“The opportunity for this additional open enrollment is unprecedented,” said Karri Foster, Freeman Admissions Supervisor. “Not only have we never seen an additional open enrollment in the last 10 years of ACA, but we have also never had a window of 90 days to enroll people in the Marketplace plans.”

Freeman is committed to helping people understand their healthcare payment options and those assistance programs that are available to them. Freeman Eligibility Partners includes a Missouri Medicaid certified and state-licensed team of ACA Navigators who can help people with marketplace applications, Social Security applications and Freeman financial assistance.

“Freeman Eligibility Partners team members are certified navigators and they are available to assist anyone in the community with Marketplace applications and questions, no matter their choice of hospital,” said Foster. “People have lost jobs or have experienced more visits to doctors while battling COVID-19 and its long-term effects. We are here to help make sure they find health coverage that is available.”

Residents can take advantage of these free services offered by Freeman Eligibility Partners by calling 417-347-8888 or emailing freemaneligibilitypartners@freemanhealth.com.