Bryan Cook

uniongrovechurch@att.net

(Psalms 37:4) Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart. As we pursue the Lord with all our heart we change from who we once were into who He has created us to be. We were made to worship the Lord. He alone can fill the emptiness we all feel. I believe God places that void within us. Every one of us has desired to be whole through accomplishing things, or obtaining things. Jesus told us that we can gain the whole world but doesn’t profit us anything. (Matthew 16:26, Mark 8:36, Luke 9:25)

This was right after Jesus told Peter that he wasn’t concerned for the will of God but the things of man. He told him he was joining with satan by yielding to emotions and not what Gods will was for Him. Jesus then began to tell His disciples that they must lose their life in order to save it. They were to take up their cross and follow Him. We must forget who we think we are and allow the Holy Spirit to bring us into death to our wills, so we can follow Him.

As long as we are still trying to be someone, an identity in ourselves, other then living out our lives according to Gods will, we are not satisfied. We fill our life with things of the earth that is passing away. We must be born again, or born from above. The inner longings we have in ourselves are not the meaning of life. That’s why when we obtain it, we began to search for more. It creates a false peace within us. The peace that God gives is eternal. Delight yourself in the Lord.

