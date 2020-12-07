Weekend tournament recaps for Versailles, Camdenton, Osage and Eldon

Versailles boys captures Ray Stockdale Invitational title in first tournament of the season

The first tournament of a brand new season can provide a little insight to where a team currently stands and how much improvement needs to be made.

Well, the wrestlers of Versailles showed some encouraging results on the mats at Knob Noster on Saturday after the Tigers brought home the team title from the Ray Stockdale Invitational.

“We are off to a good start, but there are still some things we need to work on as far as conditioning, getting some guys at the right weights and cleaning things up technique wise,” Versailles coach Shawn Brantley said. “This is exciting because there is still a lot of room for improvement.”

Versailles brought 12 wrestlers to the event out of a potential full lineup of 14 and turned in 124.5 team points, besting the other seven schools by a minimum of 18.5 points. Among those 12 Tigers who wrestled, four came home as individual champions as Kannen Wilson, Zachary Radefeld, Connor Lehman and Mason Hibdon each bested their respective weight classes.

Wilson represented the Tigers at 113 pounds and won his first three matches by a 3-2 decision, 5-4 decision and 6-0 decision before winning by fall in the championship match. Radefeld (152) got started with a 15-0 technical fall shutout, earned a bye in the second round, won another technical fall by a score of 26-10 and finished with yet another technical fall, 18-1, in the title match. Lehman’s bracket at 170 went fairly quick for the Tiger grappler as he earned pins in 30 second or less in his first three matches before wrapping up with a pin in 4:30 in the finals. Last but not least, Hibdon (220) started with a pin in less than a minute, received a bye and earned another pin in less than a minute before winning the finals via a 7-1 decision.

Versailles also had another wrestler in the finals as Tristan Gavette (285) finished second. Gavette started with a pin fall victory, received a bye and won a 5-2 decision before falling in the championship by pin.

Gavin Brantley (195) finished third for the Tigers along with Kyle Flieger (160), Alex Radefeld (145) and Tres Powers (132). Christopher Clark (182) earned fourth and Cage Pritchett (138) along with Matthew Radefeld (106) placed fifth, respectively.

Versailles will be home Tuesday for a Senior Night triangular with Warsaw and Knob Noster at 5:30 p.m.

Versailles girls take on Lone Jack Classic

Versailles had a trio of girls battling Friday night in the Lone Jack Classic and one of those wrestlers finished second place in her bracket.

Sarah Huffman represented the Tigers in the 235-pound class and she closed the tournament with four straight wins after dropping her first match by pin fall. Huffman came back with a pair of pins in the next two rounds, both taking less than a minute, and she won a 7-4 decision before earning another pin in less than a minute to close things out.

Serenity Keeter was also in action for Versailles at 112 and dropped four matches by pin fall while Ella Dunklee had the same result at 122.

The Tiger girls will also be wrestling at home Tuesday night.

Camdenton and Osage boys battle in Bolivar Dual Tournament

Camdenton and School of the Osage were two of the 10 teams at the Bolivar Dual Tournament on Saturday where the Lakers went 2-2 and the Indians finished 2-3.

The Lakers also were slated to face Waynesville, but results were not available at the time of publication.

Camdenton's battle against Bolivar resulted in a 45-33 defeat. Kaden Stivers (113) earned a pin fall for the Lakers along with Grant Garrett (138), Adrian Kline (145), Kaiden Davis (182) and Dakota Davis (285) while Aidan Neal (132) picked up a 12-6 decision. The Liberators picked up points with pin falls over Vincent Bollinger (106), Cooper Rhodenizer (126), Cale Bentley (152), Nathaniel Beeson (160), Kaiden Jefferson (170) and Roberto Montez (220) and also earned a 6-2 decision over Gunner Morris while going uncontested at 120. In a bright spot for the Lakers, Garrett- a returning third place state medalist- earned the 150th win of his career.

Marshfield earned a 39-36 win over Camdenton in a close battle down to the wire. Camdenton's victories came from Rhodenizer (126) by pin fall along with Garrett (138), Morris (195), Bollinger (106) and Stivers (113). Bentley (152) was a 7-3 winner by decision and Davis (285) won a 4-0 decision. Marshfield went uncontested at 120 and the Jays were winners in pin falls over Neal (132), Beeson (160), Jefferson (170), Davis (182) and Montez (220). Kline (145) dropped a 14-9 decision in his bout.

Facing Republic, the Lakers took the Tigers down 51-30. Rhodenizer (126) won by pin along with Neal (132), Garrett (138), Bentley (152), Beeson (160), Davis (182), Montez (220) and Davis (285) while Wesley Layhay (120) won a 10-3 decision. Camdenton's Bollinger (106) lost by pin along with Kline (145), Jefferson (170) and Morris (195) while the Tigers went uncontested at 113.

School of the Osage dropped its dual to Bolivar 50-24. Corey Hubkey (152) won by pin fall for the Indians at 152 along with returning state champion Chase Cordia (182), Jackson Creasy (195) and Ryan Schepers went uncontested at 145. Bolivar's wins came with a 5-2 decision over Zach Green (106), an 18-3 technical fall over Jacob Zelle (132), a 6-0 decision over Mason Dulle (160), a 4-2 decision over Tanner Gardner (285) and pin falls over Mason Duba (113), Gabe Arnall (120), Jackson Wyrick (126) and Connor Arrowood (220). The Indians also left the 138-pound class open along with 170.

The Indians cruised over Springfield Central 60-12. Schepers (145) won by fall along with Iziah Luttrell (285) and Arnall (120), Zelle (132), Hubkey (152), Dulle (160), Eli Williams (170), Cordia (182), Creas (195) and Arrowood (220) went uncontested. The Indians left the 138-pound class open and Wyrick (126) dropped his match by pin.

Osage's match against Marshfield resulted in a 47-30 defeat for the Indians. Schepers (145) won by pin fall along with Cordia (182), Creasy (195) and Green (106) while Duba (113) went uncontested. Marshfield picked up points with a pin over Wyrick (126), Zelle (132), an open class at 138, a 6-4 decision over Hubkey (152), an 18-3 technical fall against Dulle (160), an open class at 170, pins against Arrowood (220) and Arnall (120) and a 6-0 decision over Gardner.

Osage bounced back against Waynesville with a 46-26 win. Duba (113) won by pin along with Schepers (145), Dulle (160), Cordia (182) and Creasy (195) while Hubkey (152) won a 12-2 major decision and the Indians went uncontested with Green at 106 and Arrowood at 220. Waynesville's wins came from a pin over Arnall at 120, Wyrick (126), and Gardner (285) while Zelle lost an 18-3 technical decision and Williams fell 8-6 at 170.

Camdenton managed to win the Lake area battle against Osage 36-31. Camdenton's points came from Stivers who earned a pi over Duba at 113, Rhodenizer's pin over Wyrick at 126, Garrett's 4-2 decision over Schepers at 145, Beeson's 6-2 decision over Dulle at 160 and open classes for Neal (132), Jefferson (170) and Davis at 285. Green earned a pin for the Indians at 106 over Bollinger while Arnall (120) went uncontested, Hubkey (152) won by pin over Bentley (152), Cordia won an 11-3 major decision over Davis at 182, Creasy pinned Morris at 195 and Arrowood captured a 6-1 decision over Montez at 220.

Camdenton will wrestle Branson Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. Osage is slated to battle Bolivar, Nevada and Pleasant Hill in a triangular on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Camdenton girls finish fourth, Eldon takes fifth at Steve Leslie Invitational

Camdenton and Eldon were two of 11 schools at the Steve Leslie Invitational over the weekend in Pleasant Hill, a suburb of Kansas City.

The Lakers finished fourth with five wrestlers accumulating 88 points while Eldon's six wrestlers captured fifth with 85 points of their own. Harrisonville brought 10 wrestlers to the tournament and racked up 226 points for the team title.

Camdenton's Taylor Mustain wrestled her way to a tournament title in the 107-pound class, earning a pin and 11-0 major decision to get it done. Lucinda Baker (132) made her way to the championship match with a pair of pin falls and fell in the finals by pin fall to Southern Boone's unbeaten Noelle Schweitzer who she fell to in the first round- also by pin. Clara Rathmann also reached the finals for the Lakers with a trio of pin falls before falling to Nevada's unbeaten Claire Pritchett by pin fall. Lilly Smith (122) finished third for the Lakers and Maria Igot 102) went uncontested in her pair of matches.

Eldon's Olivia Chapman won a tournament title for the Mustangs at 143 with a pair of pins and 14-1 major decision. Anmarie Dillon (137) reached the finals with two pins and a 12-8 decision before losing her championship match by pin, Vivian Wester (117) finished second after dropping a pair of matches by pin, Mackenzie Blankenship finished third at 195, Sydney Searcy (235) finished fifth and Addyson Gerber (112) placed sixth.

Camdenton will be wrestling in the Union Tournament this weekend after facing Branson Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m., and Eldon is slated to compete in the Versailles Tournament on Saturday.

Eldon boys finish ninth at Steve Leslie Invitational

Eldon brought seven wrestlers to tournament action at the Steve Leslie Invitational in Pleasant Hill over the weekend where the Mustangs finished ninth among 10 schools with 87 team points.

The hosts, Pleasant Hill, captured the team title with 381.5 points among the 13 wrestlers the team had in action.

Sam Coppock had the best finish of the day for Eldon after reaching the finals of the 182-pound class, finishing second. Coppock dropped his first match by pin to an unbeaten Brock Miller of Chillicothe and bounced back with a pin, 14-5 major decision and 6-4 decision before dropping the championship match by pin fall to Miller once more.

Aidan Gerber (126) finished fourth for the Mustangs at 126, Samuel Simmons (132) finished fifth along with Killian WIlson (145), Ian Birdno earned sixth at 170, Dakota Collins captured ninth at 160 and Tanner Pappas earned 10th at 152.

Eldon is back in action on Saturday at the Versailles Tournament.