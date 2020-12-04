Versailles outpaces California in Tri-County Conference Tournament, Eldon knocks off Osage in Tri-County Conference Tournament, Camdenton falls to Greenwood in season opener at Willard Tournament and Macks Creek drops game to Linn at Eugene Tournament

Versailles outpaces California in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Versailles reached triple digits on the scoreboard for the second time in three games Thursday night after knocking off California 101-90 in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament.

After accomplishing the feat in a season-opening win against Eugene, the sixth-seeded Tigers found a groove once again as they jumped out to a 27-19 lead over the No. 7 Pintos after the first quarter and extended the lead to 53-35 by halftime.

Seth Newton paced the Tigers with 22 points, Mikhail Gulyayev knocked down 17 while adding seven rebounds and Ryder Williams put up 16 points and nearly recorded a double-double with nine assists. Jaxon Marshall finished with 10 points and eight rebounds and both Eli Gulyayev and Justin Hamrick earned eight points each while Hamrick also pulled down nine rebounds.

Versailles (2-1) will meet No. 8 Eldon in the fifth place game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Eldon knocks off Osage in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Eldon met rival Osage for the first time this season on Thursday night in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks.

It was a good night for the eighth-seeded Mustangs as they knocked off the No. 5 Indians 64-45.

"Good effort from the boys, thought we executed well for four quarters last night," Eldon coach Cory Casey said after his team was unable to play its first round game against the host Falcons due to COVID. "We got some quality minutes off the bench last night, shot 82 percent from the free throw line and 55 percent from the 3-point line."

Aidan Wells led Eldon with 25 points, Hunter Hees finished with 16, Kyler Rush added nine while Devin Wardenburg finished with seven.

Eldon (1-2) will meet its neighbor down Highway 52, No. 6 Versailles, in the fifth place game on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

This story will be updated with Osage stats when they become available.

Camdenton falls to Greenwood in season opener at Willard Tournament

Camdenton had a tough season-opener in the Willard Tournament Wednesday night, falling to the Greenwood Bluejays 73-65.

The Lakers (0-1) will take on Smith-Cotton in the consolation semifinals Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

Macks Creek drops game to Linn at Eugene Tournament

Macks Creek was back in action Wednesday night in the Eugene Tournament and the Pirates came up short in a 73-42 loss to the Wildcats.

Mason Whitworth and Chase Whitworth led the Pirates with 12 points each and Logan Gallamore finished with six while Austin Brown added five.

Macks Creek (1-3) will take on Stover in the next round of tournament action on Friday at 7:30 p.m.