Osage tops Eldon in Tri-County Conference Tournament

School of the Osage and Eldon met for the first time this season Wednesday night in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament.

The Indians, seeded sixth in the tournament, dealt the first blow with a 57-45 win over the No. 7 Mustangs. A strong start helped make that happen as Osage led 14-6 after the first quarter and maintained some cushion the rest of the way.

Eldon's Sydni Halderman led the Mustangs with 19 points and nearly put together a double-double as she pulled down nine rebounds while also swiping four steals. Haley Henderson also reached double figures with 11 points and Taylor Henderson finished the night with six points of her own.

Osage (1-2) will meet Hallsville in the fifth place game on Saturday at Blair Oaks with tip-off scheduled for 10 a.m. Eldon (0-2) will take on Versailles in the seventh place game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Versailles falls to Hallsville in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Versailles went to battle with Hallsville Wednesday night in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament and the fifth-seeded Indians did not make things easy for the No. 8 Tigers in a 75-29 win.

Versailles (1-2) will take on No. 7 Eldon on Saturday for seventh place at 4 p.m.

Camdenton takes down Ash Grove in first round of Willard Tournament

Camdenton tipped off its season in the Willard Tournament Wednesday night and the first test of the season went well for the Lakers in a 67-58 win over Ash Grove.

Camdenton (1-0) will play its next game in the tournament on Friday at 4 p.m.