Climax Springs cruises past Green Ridge in season opener

Climax Springs tipped off a brand new season Tuesday night at Green Ridge and it was a comfortable start for the Cougars.

Climax Springs led 22-0 after the first quarter and it turned into 59-19 win.

Jayden Butterfield scored 32 points to lead Climax Springs and Autumn Wallace added 14. Coach Ron Rhodes was also pleased with how well his team took care of the ball.

"We had very few turnovers throughout this contest as Abi Wolfe continues to improve on this part of her game," he said. "This was a good opener for the Lady Cougars."

Climax Springs (1-0) will host Weaubleau (1-0) next on December 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Macks Creek drops a pair of games to Weaubleau and Stoutland

Macks Creek is back on the court and the Pirates dropped their first two games of the season.

It began with a 58-19 loss to Weaubleau on Friday in the opener and Macks Creek came up just short in a 34-31 loss to Stoutland on Monday.

Alyssa Seaholm led Macks Creek with 12 points and seven steals against Weaubleau and Molly Phillips added five points and rebounds. Seaholm also paced the Pirates against Stoutland with 10 points and nine rebounds along with six steals, nearly recording a double-double, while Bailey Taylor nearly did the same with nine points and rebounds. Phillips also chipped in six points for Macks Creek.

Macks Creek (0-2) will visit Green Ridge on Monday at 7 p.m.

Versailles takes down Tuscumbia in season opener

Versailles was a winner in the season opener against Tuscumbia Monday night, finding a way to outlast the Lions 57-55 and deliver the first career win for Coach Tempary Gunter.

Versailles (1-0) will be in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks next week as the eighth seed against No. 1 Boonville on Monday at 4 p.m.

Osage falls at Fatima in season opener

School of the Osage was on the road at Fatima on Monday where the Indians fell to the Comets 45-36.

Osage (0-1) will play in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks next week and will enter the tournament as the sixth seed against No. 3 California on Monday at 8:30 p.m.