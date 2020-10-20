Rolla comes up short in shootout at Lebanon and St. James drops game at Scott City

Rolla put up a fight Friday night at Lebanon and came up just short in a 48-41 loss to the Yellowjackets.

Trailing by as many as 19 points before halftime, the Bulldogs cut the deficit to 26-14 before the break, and trailed by 13 with just over five minutes left in the game before the Yellowjackets were able to run the clock out after Rolla’s final score with just two under minutes remaining.

Rolla junior quarterback Adam Hounsom had a solid night through the air, completing 16 of his 20 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Gage Klossner was his top target finishing the night with eight catches for 120 yards and senior Ike Hunter was a reliable option in the end zone with four catches for 101 yards and both touchdown receptions. The Bulldogs put up 90 total yards on the ground and Hounsom led the way with 13 carries for 46 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Hayden Fane rushed six times for 28 yards and senior Malachi Ray added 10 carries for 16 yards.

On the defensive end, sophomore Hayden Crider had a busy night for the Bulldogs with 27 total tackles. However, Lebanon was able to churn the chains and the clock with 454 rushing yards as a team.

Rolla (3-3, 3-3 Ozark Conference) will host Camdenton (4-4, 4-4 OC) in its regular season finale on Friday at 7 p.m.

St. James drops game at Scott City

St. James took an alternate route Friday night.

The Tigers were scheduled to visit Union but when that game was cancelled, the team made a trip to Scott City instead and the Rams were able to hand the visitors a 34-21 defeat.

St. James sophomore Cody Wilfong had a big night running the ball for the Tigers with 21 carries for 257 yards and two touchdowns as the team rushed for 310 yards overall. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Preston Schmidt went 6-12 through the air for 105 yards and an interception and senior Kadin Guese hauled in four of those passes for 49 yards while senior Derek Skaggs caught a 31-yard pass and junior Peyton Maylee finished with a 25-yard reception.

St. James (1-7) was scheduled to visit Pacific (1-5) in its regular season finale on Friday but that game has already been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns with athletes injured or in quarantine. The Tigers may be playing a newly scheduled opponent once again this week.