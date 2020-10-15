An Eldon woman was minorly injured Wednesday evening in a collision on Hobbs Road in Morgan County, just south of Hobbs Lane.

An Eldon woman was minorly injured Wednesday evening in a collision on Hobbs Road in Morgan County, just south of Hobbs Lane.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Catherine Henderson, 36, of Eldon, was southbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse when she crossed the center of the roadway and struck an oncoming 2004 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 37-year-old Eric Harden, also of Eldon. Henderson, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Mid-Mo Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat her injuries and Harden was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles were listed as having moderate damage and were towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in its response.