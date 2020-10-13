Missouri S&T director of athletics Melissa Ringhausen said that health and safety concerns that are still in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic drove the decision to delay access for fans to athletic events at this time.

ROLLA, Mo. – Missouri S&T announced on October 6 that all home athletic events will played without spectators from now until the end of the fall semester.



"Our highest priority is keeping the Missouri S&T campus and the Rolla community safe while trying to create every opportunity we can for teams to compete," Ringhausen said. "We hope our fans will continue to enjoy Missouri S&T athletics through the GLVC Sports Network this fall. We will continue to monitor the effects of the pandemic on the campus and community and will reevaluate this decision for the spring semester."



Missouri S&T's home schedule during the fall semester has been limited as the football, volleyball and soccer seasons have been postponed until the spring semester. The Miner football team is scheduled to hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 17, but fans will not be permitted to attend the event as part of today's announcement.



Currently, the S&T golf and cross country teams are in competition, but none of those teams have a home event scheduled this fall. The Miners' first scheduled home intercollegiate event is a swimming meet on Oct. 23 against Delta State, while the first home basketball games are expected to take place at least a month later.



The first semester home intercollegiate contests that will take place without spectators will be video streamed on GLVCSN, the Great Lakes Valley Conference's digital network.



Missouri S&T administrators will continue to monitor the current health situation to determine if fans will be allowed to attend games after the close of the 2020 calendar year.