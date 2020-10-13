Rolla takes down Waynesville in first game back from COVID-19 and St. James picks up first win in battle with Sullivan

Rolla takes down Waynesville in first game back from COVID-19

Coronavirus concerns left Rolla without a football game for three weeks.

No problem for the Bulldogs, though.

Rolla took the field at Waynesville Friday night for the program’s first game since a 35-30 win at Hillcrest on September 18 and the Bulldogs seemingly did not have too much rust to shake off in a 34-20 Ozark Conference win over the Tigers.

Rolla commanded a 20-13 lead at the break and allowed Waynesville to find the end zone only more time the rest of the way. The Bulldogs’ rushing attack may have helped with that as the team racked up 338 rushing yards overall, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and limiting the time of possession for the Waynesville offense.

Rolla junior Hayden Fane led the Bulldogs with 31 carries for 181 yards while senior Malachi Ray added 20 carries for 91 yards and three touchdowns and junior quarterback Adam Hounsom added 10 carries for 61 yards and a score.

Through the air, Hounsom attempted just seven passes and completed four of them, adding 36 yards to his totals while throwing a touchdown and interception. Junior receiver Gage Klossner hauled in all four passes, including the touchdown.

Rolla (3-2, 3-2 OC) will seek its third straight win with a trip to Lebanon (4-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.

St. James picks up first win in battle with Sullivan

St. James found an answer Friday night and got the proverbial monkey off their backs.

Locked in a low-scoring defensive battle against Sullivan Friday night, the Tigers picked up the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter and held on for a 12-6 win over the Eagles that ended a 17-game losing streak dating back to October 26 of 2018 when St. James enjoyed its last victory in a 14-6 win over Owensville in the playoffs.

St. James senior quarterback Preston Schmidt went 10-16 for 124 yards and a touchdown and five of those passes went to senior Kadin Guese who led the receiving corps with 48 yards. Junior Peyton Maylee added three receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown. The ground attack was led by sophomore Cody Wilfong who tallied 17 carries for 74 yards and senior Zachary Achterberg made the most of his opportunities with a pair of carries for seven yards and a touchdown.

St. James (1-6, 1-3 Four Rivers Conference) will look to start a winning streak, for a change, with a trip to Union (3-4) Friday night at 7 p.m.