Eldon unable to complete rally against Russellville, Osage blanked by California and Macks Creek shut out by Halfway

Eldon unable to complete rally against Russellville

It played out like a chess match Tuesday night at Russellville.

The Mustangs and Indians traded leads, but the home team built just enough of an advantage to hold on for an 8-6 victory.

Eldon initially took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, only to see Russellville seize a 3-2 lead after the first. After the Mustangs went back up 4-3 in the second, the Indians answered with three runs in the fourth to make it 7-4 and Eldon was only able to add two more runs in the sixth.

Eldon finished the night with six total hits and the bats of Chloe Ruark and Camryn Marriott led the way as Ruark posted a pair of hits and RBIs while Marriott drove in two runs of her own.

Ruark also pitched a complete game, going all seven innings where she allowed nine hits while striking out four. Eldon had two defensive errors in the contest.

Eldon (4-13, 0-5 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Blair Oaks on Wednesday and will take a trip to Boonville on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Osage blanked by California

Osage hosted California Tuesday night and fell to the Pintos 18-0.

Osage (5-12, 2-3 Tri-County Conference) will visit St. Elizabeth on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek shut out by Halfway

Macks Creek hosted Halfway Tuesday night and dropped the game to the Cardinals, 15-0.

Macks Creek (3-17) will visit Humansville on Thursday at 5 p.m.