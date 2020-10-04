





The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team had the perfect rebound Thursday night at home against the Pilot Grove Tigers.

After dropping a heartbreaker the night before with a walk off single in the bottom half of the seventh against Harrisburg, the Lady Bulldogs stormed back in a big way against Pilot Grove while scoring the game’s first five runs en route to a 11-1 victory.

New Franklin, improving to 8-7 overall and 5-1 in the CAC, opened the game with four runs in the first and one again in the second to go up 5-0. Then, after Pilot Grove scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the third, New Franklin came back and plated one run in its half of the third, one again in the fourth and two in each of the fifth and sixth innings of play to win by the mercy rule.

"This was a good rebound game," said New Franklin coach Ross Dowell. "I thought we were able to grind out some runs and made some nice defensive plays."

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said the girls played a good game against the Bulldogs. The Lady Tigers fell to 3-10 overall and 1-5 in the CAC.

"Hats off to them for coming out and hitting the ball hard,"Monk said. "Coach Dowell really had them swinging well. We layed solid on defense and Marci Lammers did a nice job pitching again. She has settled in and is consistently getting more strikeouts than walks, which is a great improvement. Ihad hoped that our hitting attack would be a little stronger after last night’s game. We did put the ball in play but we just didn’t get the hits to fall. Kaitlyn Maggard and Marci had some really nice at bats, followed by some excellent baserunning."

Alexia Sprick picked up the win for New Franklin while Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Sprick pitched the first-five innings and struck out five batters while giving up one run on five hits and one walk. Sophia Held then came in and pitched one inning and recorded one strikeout. For Pilot Grove, Lammers pitched all five innings and struck out six batters while giving up 11 runs on 11 hits and four walks.

Senior Izy Matney finished the game with a three-hit night for New Franklin with two singles, one double and one RBI. Sophia Held and Kayce Hundley each had a single, double and one RBI while Abby Maupin added two singles, Kelsi Fair with a home run and two RBIs, Jayna Matthews with one single and one RBI, Sprick with two RBIs and Carly Dorson with one RBI.

For Pilot Grove, Kaitlyn Maggard went 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Lammers had one single and one double while Grace Peterson added one single.