Runners from Versailles, Camdenton, Climax Springs, Osage and Macks Creek were amongst a field of 145 girls and 200 boys competing in small and large school divisions for medals.

Amongst the schools who had enough runners for team competition on Saturday, the Climax Springs boys placed 11th amongst 13 schools in the small division with 276 points while the hometown Hornets won the team competition with 54 points, respectively. Nixa was the top team for the boys in the large school division with 70 points while Osage finished eighth with 234 points and Versailles finished 10th with 241 points amongst 12 different schools.

Russellville was the top team amongst the four schools who competed in the small school division for the girls with 24 points and West Plains brought home the team title with 27 points in the large school division. Camdenton finished fifth with 155 points and Osage finished eighth among 11 total schools with 204 points.

CAMDENTON

Camdenton’s Cambrie Kowal was the fastest Laker on the course for the girls as she placed 11th amongst 76 runners in the large school division with a time of 21:42. Alexis Stroup placed 29th in the field with a time of 23:04, Madelyn Coffelt was 38th at 23:48, Kylie Doyle was 42nd at 24:08, McKenna Demark was 49th at 25:21, Ava Canales was 59th at 26:24 and Georgi Carolus was 62nd at 26:58.

The Camdenton boys were paced by Benjamin Hauck who finished 34th amongst 81 runners in his division with a time of 19:10. Kam Durnin was 49th at 20:08, Blake Roettgen was 51st at 20:13 and Aidan Dowdney was 62nd at 21:14.

Camdenton will be back in action on its home course at Ha Ha Tonka State Park this Saturday with the racing scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

OSAGE

Osage’s Sara Wolf led the girls earning 19th place in the large school division with a time of 22:23. Juliana Bryant placed 36th at 23:47, Isabella Lopez was 47th at 25:10, Abby Maschhoff was 61st at 26:36, Grace Martin was 63rd at 27:04 and Campbell Walters was 66th at 27:25.

The Osage boys were led by John Markovitz who came in 23rd with a time of 18:44. Dylan Barnett placed 40th at 19:23, Jaysen Groll was 50th at 20:08, Caden Wyrick was 59th at 21:08, Caleb Klaus was 74th at 23:21, Jaxsen Gamm was 79th at 24:32 and Nathaniel Stombaugh was 80th at 25 minutes.

Osage will be heading to the course at Ha Ha Tonka for the Laker Invitational on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

VERSAILLES

Seth Newton and Jacob Schrock were the top Tigers for Versailles as Newton crossed the finish line in 26th with a time of 19 minutes and Schrock was right behind him in 27th at 19:01. Dagan Haggerman placed 65th at 22:11, Matthew Radefeld was 68th at 22:15.14 and Ryley Pryor was 70th at 22:15.93. Carmen Lemell was the lone girl to represent Versailles and she finished 55th in her race with a time of 25:57.

Up next for the Tigers is the Moberly Invitational on Thursday at 4 p.m.

MACKS CREEK

The feet of Caleb Phillips led the Macks Creek boys as he crossed the finish line 26th in the small school division amongst a field of 119 runners with a time of 20 minutes. Kyler Gabriel finished 44th for the Pirates with a time of 21:01 and Grant English was 72nd at 22:21. The Macks Creek girls did not have any runners in competition for this event.

Macks Creek will be running at the Laker Invitational on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

CLIMAX SPRINGS

Cole Smith paced the Climax Springs boys with a 37th place finish in the small school division at 20:50. Aaron Smith finished 53rd for the Cougars at 21:22, Johny McCartney was 79th at 22:47, Hunter Hertzog was 96th at 23:48 and Junior Bellamy was 116th at 26:46. The Climax Springs girls did not have any runners in competition for this event.

Climax Springs will race at Buffalo on October 15.