





Carter Patwary has dreams of becoming a football coach and traveling to Bangledesh in the near future.

But first the Westran High School senior looks forward to graduation scheduled in May of 2021 and later college.

Meanwhile, for the time being, Patwary will shine in the spotlight as the Moberly Monitor-Index featured athlete.

The5-foot-11 lineman is into his third year playing varsity football for the Hornets of Huntsville.

Last year Carter earned all-Lewis & Clark Conference second team honors both on offense and defense. This fall Patwary is a key element in helping Westran get off to a 4-0 start this 2020 campaign under head coach Aaron O'Laughlin. Westran is to host Fayette on Sept. 25.

The winter sports season puts Patwary into a basketball uniform, and when not involved in athletics Carter spends as much time hanging out with friends.

His sister Aleah is a freshman playing her first year of girls golf at Westran, and Jeana and Wayne Williams are his mother and step-father.

Here's getting to know Carter a little more.

Favorite TV Show & Movie: Shrek 2

Name 3 things on your Bucket List of things to do in your lifetime.

Carter wants to travel the world, meet a National League Football player, and travel to Bangledesh where he would meet many of members of his family.

If you were given one super hero power, what would it be and what would you do with it?

"I would want to be able to freeze time," Patwary said. "This way I can travel the world and not waste any time."

Name 3 celebrities or prominent persons you would invite to a dinner party.

Carter would enjoy having Michael Jordan, Gary Vee and Marshawn Lynch beside him at the dinner table.

If you had the ability to go back in time, what date or time period would you want to explore and explain why.

"I would go back to my childhood days, having the knowledge that I already have," Patwary said. "This would help me enjoy my childhood and not waste it."