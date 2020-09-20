





After tying Warrensburg 1-1 Friday in the Boonville Soccer Shootout at the Boonville City Soccer Fields, the Pirates felt the opportunity was again there to pick up a win Saturday against the Fulton Hornets.

After losing 3-2 in overtime against Fulton earlier in the season, Boonville sense the chance for a win was high.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the Hornets had a few more goals in this match to secure a 5-0 win.

Southern Boone and Fulton wound up tying for first in the tournament at 2-0 while Battle, Marshall and Father Tolton finished 1-1, Boonville and Warrensburg 0-1-1 and Fatima 0-2.

In Friday’s games, Southern Boone defeated Battle 6-1 while Marshall blanked Father Tolton 2-0 and Fulton winning 5-4 over Fatima. Meanwhile, in Saturday’s games, Father Tolton beat Fatima 2-0 while Battle blanked Warrensburg 6-0. Southern Boone also prevailed over Marshall 4-0.

In the match Friday night against Warrensburg, head coach Kaz Hazell said the Pirates had a goal scored on them in the first five minutes on a free kick. "The boys had the intensity we wanted the entire game,"Hazell said. "The midfieldT found their groove and were able to stay connected the entire 80 minutes. At the start of the second half we got a goal from Austin Coleman in the 47th minute of a gritty rebound opportunity. We let the emotions from the game get the best of us and we weren’t able to get the result we wanted."

Warrensburg opened the game with a goal five minutes in to lead the Pirates 1-0 at the half. Meanwhile, in the second half, Austin Coleman scored his first goal of the season on an assist from Isaac Marriott with 47 minutes left to tie the game at 1-all. Neither team found the net after that.

Boonville finished the game with 15 shot attempts and three shots on goal while Warrensburg had seven shot attempts and six shots on goal.

Boonville goalie Gage Allison had seven saves in the match. Both Boonville and Warrensburg each had seven fouls.

In the game Saturday against Fulton, Hazell said the boys started off the game strong with a couple of attacking opportunities.

"Our back line was playing as a unit,"Hazell said. "For Fulton, three goals in this game were offset pieces-two of them being penalty kicks."

Fulton led Boonville 2-0 at the half on goals at the 7 and 21 minute mark and then added three more goals in the second half at the 48, 58 and 65 minute mark.

The Hornets also had 22 shot attempts and seven shots on goal in the game while Boonville had 10 shot attempts and five shots on goal.

Gage Allison finished the game with 18 saves.

The Pirates also had six fouls in the game compared to just three for Fulton.

The Boonville Pirates soccer team, 0-1-6 on the season, will host Fatima on Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Boonville City Soccer Field starting at 5 p.m.