





The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team finished 2-1 in the Eugene Bash last Saturday in Eugene while the Prairie Home with Bunceton baseball team dropped all three games in the two-day tournament.

The Tigers, improving to 5-2 on the season, fell in their first game against Eugene 11-2 but then came back to beat St. Elizabeth 11-5 and Prairie Home 13-2.

As for the Panthers, they fell in a close game against New Bloomfield 4-3 and then lost by nine runs or more in their next two games against Vienna 14-5 and Pilot Grove 13-2.

In the game against Eugene, Pilot Grove trailed just 2-1 after the first inning but then surrendered five unanswered runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings of play to trail 7-1. Meanwhile, after plating another run in the bottom half of the sixth, the Tigers came back and gave up four more runs in the seventh to suffer the loss.

Dade Christy took the loss for Pilot Grove by giving up seven runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out two batters in six innings.

Eugene also out-hit Pilot Grove 12-5. Bo Vinson and Hayden Krumm each had one double and one RBI in the game for the Tigers. Bailey Quint, Dalton Reuter and Dylan Schupp also had one single each in the game.

In the game against St. Elizabeth, the Tigers trailed 4-3 after three before rallying back with four in the fourth, three again in the fifth and one in the sixth for the victory.

Levi Jeffries picked up the win on the mound for Pilot Grove by giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Pilot Grove also had 12 hits in the game, with Dylan Schupp going 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Bailey Quint finished the game with a double, triple and one RBI while Bo Vinson added two singles and two RBIs, Hayden Krumm with two singles and one RBI, Dade Christy with one double and two RBIs, Luke Kollmeyer with one double, Dalton Reuter with one single and two RBIs, Hank Zeller with one single and Levi Jeffries with one RBI.

In the game against Prairie Home, the Tigers trailed 2-0 after the first inning but then rallied back with 13 unanswered runs over the next three innings to win by the mercy rule.

Luke Kollmeyer was the winning pitcher in the game for Pilot Grove while Jason Burnett took the loss for Prairie Home, who dropped to 0-7. Kollmeyer pitched the first-four innings and gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three. Burnett, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed 13 runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out three.

Bailey Quint finished the game with three hits for Pilot Grove, one of which went for a double. Hank Zeller and Levi Jeffries each had two singles while Bo Vinson doubled and drove in three runs. Hayden Krumm also doubled while Dylan Schupp had one single and one RBI, Luke Kollmeyer and Dade Christy each with two RBIs and Dalton Reuter with one RBI.

For Prairie Home, 0-7, Layne Brandes and Blane Petsel each had two singles while Dillon Alpers finished the game with one single and one RBI, Peyton Pitts with one single and Jason Burnett with one RBI.

Although the Panthers fell to Pilot Grove by 11 runs, they were close to knocking off New Bloomfield in the first game Friday night while rallying from a 3-0 deficit after six with three runs in the seventh before falling 4-3.

Talon Benne took the loss for Prairie Home despite striking out five batters.

Blane Petsel, Dillon Alpers, Jason Burnett and Talon Benne each had one single.

In the game against Vienna, the Panthers trailed 5-2 after one, 9-2 after two and 10-4 after three before giving up four more runs in the fifth.

Dillon Alpers took the loss for Prairie Home.

Blane Petsel had two hits in the game for the Panthers. Brandes, Alpers, Burnett and Ryan Small each had one hit.