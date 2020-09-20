Brookfield scored first against Palmyra and led 6-0 into the second quarter Friday (Sept. 18), but PHS posted final 24 points to give 'Dogs a second-straight loss

BROOKFIELD — Even having the luxury of facing both on its home field, Brookfield could do no better this past Friday than follow its week three loss to defending Clarence Cannon Conference champion Centralia with another respectable loss, 24-6, against Palmyra, the team which figures to be the 2019 champs’ strongest 2020 challenger.

Blanked by Centralia, Brookfield did get on the Burlington Field scoreboard in the first half against Palmyra’s Panthers and led 6-0 in the second quarter before Palmyra tied it on Peyton Timbrook’s 2-yards blast up the middle on a fourth-and-goal call.

Trailing only 12-6 heading to the last half and into the fourth quarter, BHS had hopes of stealing the win with a final-period touchdown and conversion, but instead, on another fourth-and-short play, the Panthers’ blocking bottled up all but a couple of Brookfield defenders inside, letting Timbrook angle off left tackle for not only first-down yardage, but an unimpeded lane to the end zone down the (offensive) left hashmarks. That made it a 2-scores game and PHS’ defense kept Brookfield at bay the rest of the way.

The only individual or team statistics available at the time of the filing of this story were PHS accumulating 283 yards of total offense, 216 of those on the ground with Timbrook and alternate tailback Wade Begley.

Brookfield (2-2, 0-2 conf.) will pursue Clarence Cannon Conference victory No. 1 of 2020 at Macon this coming Friday, assuming the Tigers (0-2, 0-0) are out of COVID-19 quarantine in time.