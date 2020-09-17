The crosstown high school football game between Battle and Hickman scheduled for Friday night has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test within the Spartans’ program.

Battle made the announcement on social media shortly before noon Thursday.

"Due to a recent COVID-19 positive test and possible exposure within the Battle Football Program, out of an abundance of caution, (Friday)’s game vs. Hickman has been canceled," Battle wrote in a tweet.

Columbia Public Schools is working with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services through "the appropriate protocols with regard to positive test results and close contact tracing," the school continued.

The matchup was to be the first between CPS football teams this season and is the first football game within the district canceled by the pandemic.

The game was scheduled to be played at Hickman.

"I got a text from one of my coaches this morning," Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis said Thursday afternoon. "He had heard from a Battle parent that there was a positive test and that there was a possibility that the game would be canceled. That was my first time hearing anything about it."

Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison on Thursday afternoon described the sequence of events as moving extremely quickly. The Spartans practiced Wednesday in preparation for Friday’s matchup against the Kewpies.

Battle athletic director Alex Huck said he was notified Wednesday evening that a member of the football program was tested for COVID-19. The test later came back positive.

Huck declined to specify whether the infected individual is a player or a coach.

"We received confirmation (of a positive test) pretty late last night," Huck said Thursday afternoon, adding that the school promptly coordinated its next steps with the local health department and district leaders.

It became clear by Thursday morning that the game against Hickman would need to be canceled.

"We were notified that there was a positive test and were asked to self-quarantine until we get more information," Ellison said. "That’s all I really know. Hopefully, we can reschedule."

Ellison hopes to add a game next Friday night. The Spartans have a bye on their schedule next week due to an earlier cancellation against Crete-Monee from Illinois.

"Obviously with my own son playing and we preach family, these are like my kids," Ellison said. "You see how much work they put into our program and do the things we asked them to do. It’s heartbreaking for them not being able to compete."

Battle stands at 2-1 coming off a 41-19 loss at Central Missouri Activities Conference leader Helias, while Hickman picked up its first win last week with a 52-27 CMAC romp over Capital City to improve to 1-2 on the season.

Huck said he was notified by the local health department that there is no cause for concern over potential virus spread during last week’s loss to the Crusaders.

"In speaking with the health department, there are no issues in regards to any of the players on either team from Friday at Helias," Huck said Thursday. "I reached out to Tom (Guinn), their athletic director, earlier this morning and let him know that."

Five of the eight Boone County teams have now had their Week 4 game impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Southern Boone, Hallsville and Tolton already have had to swap in new opponents this week due to teams dropping out.

Southern Boone is playing at Richmond instead of Versailles; Hallsville is playing at Putnam County instead of Eldon; and Tolton is playing at Crest Ridge instead of hosting Bishop DuBourg, which recently opted to move its football season to the spring.

Alvis said Thursday afternoon that Hickman is looking to find a new opponent for Friday night in place of Battle.

No announcement on that front was made by press time.

"As soon as I found out that there’s a possibility, my mind went to find another game," Alvis said. "We have to find someone. We want to get better. We want to still use this opportunity to compete. ... Everything is happening fast, but that’s the nature of what we’re going through with COVID-19.

"You try to respond as quickly as you can and make sure that you’re protecting everyone as much as possible."