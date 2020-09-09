





Despite being affected unfavorably from a controversial ruling at home plate that put up a pair of runs for Hannibal, playing through a sudden weather front that forced the temperature to drop to 58 degrees and then a steady rainfall the final three innings, and then looking at a 5-run deficit upon entering the bottom of the seventh, a young Moberly softball team refused to wave a white flag.

The Lady Spartans stood up to those challenges having some fight left in them during their final plate appearance Tuesday at General Omar Bradley Field.

"I'm very proud of the girls in how they competed hard all the way through. They never dropped their heads in disappointment and remained positive," Lady Spartans softball coach Ryan Taylor said. "they kept hitting the ball well, made a very good late push as they fought hard to the end."

Senior Sam Calvert beat out an infield single in the pouring rain off Hannibal pitcher Kylie McAfee and she reach third on sophomore Ava Stone's double to left center. Kennedy Messer, Moberly's sophomore shortstop induced a fielder's choice grounder to the third baseman and she made a throwing error to home plate allowing both Calvet and Stone to score.

Following a rain delay, Messer had reached third base on the mishap and she trotted home when senior Madison Bates flew out to right field. Moberly freshman Chloe Ferguson smoked a run-scoring triple to the left field corner that elevated the spirits of the Lady Spartans dugout and their fans to a higher level, and then Ferguson touched home plate on a ground out put into play by junior Madyson Klostermann.

Unfortunately for Moberly, the impressive rally ended there.

McAfee managed to strikeout sophomore Maddison Taylor for the third out and the Pirates barely held on for the 8-7 win in North Central Missouri Conference softball action.

"The girls energy level was positive before this game when they were taking some batting practice. They were crushing the ball, taking solid swings and it carried over into the game," coach Taylor said. "We played a good game against a good Hannibal team. It was a tough loss to take, but I'm proud of how well the girls played from start to finish."

The loss dropped Moberly's record to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play as the Lady Spartans enter Wednesday's home game with Centralia, and come Thursday Moberly is scheduled to compete at Macon. Both opponents are of the Clarence Cannon Conference.

A dramatic fourth inning began with the game tied at 3-3 when Hannibal's Chloé Simms reached on an error with one out, and Adrya Nichelson's speed carried her to an infield single scoring Simms with two outs. Senior Taylor Simms singled to right center and a relay throw to home plate was good enough to make it a close play on the tag placed by Moberly freshman catcher Madison Thompson on Nichelson.

Coach Taylor, the Lady Spartan players on the infield, and a group of Moberly fans sitting in the bleachers between home plate and the dugout all believed the umpire raised and shook his fist to signal the third out was made. Moberly players dashed off the field and exchanged fist bumps in the excitement.

After a few seconds went by and the home plate umpire standing and watching home plate, Hannibal head coach Andrew Pollard encouraged Taylor Simms to continue running the bases and touch home plate while the Moberly players already were near the dugout.

The game official ruled that both runners were safe and the runs counted. Coach Taylor spent time discussing the situation, but the umpire said he initially ruled Nichelson safe on the close play at the plate. The field umpire consulted with the home plate umpire and the call stood in Hannibal's favor, giving the Lady Pirates a 6-3 command.

"It was a decision that did not go our way. I saw the play a different way and thought I saw the call at home plate made differently," Moberly coach Taylor said. "Unfortunately it cost us two runs, but these kind of things can happen. I'm pleased in how our girls recovered and did not let that situation pull them down, and they chose to keep fighting. It showed in the last inning."

While picking up the win for Hannibal (3-2, 1-1 NCMC) McAfee gave up nine hits, one walk, struck out three batters and six of the seven runs were earned.

Senior Taylor Simms paced the Pirates offense going 3-for-4 with a double and Adrya Nichelson singled three times.Sydney Hart went 2-4 at the plate. Alyssa Hart, McAfee, Emilee Wilson and Maggie Woodside all hit a single.

Hannibal scored twice during their first plate appearance and scored again in the top of the third when the Lady Spartans answered the call with three runs in the bottom half to tie the score. Messer and Bates highlighted that frame for Moberly hitting back-to-back RBI doubles.

The Pirates tacked on their other pair of runs in the sixth frame.

Losing pitcher for Moberly was Madyson Klostermann. Three of the runs charged to her were unearned. Klostermann surrendered 11 hits, one walk and she struck out one.

Messer and Sam Calvert each went 2-3 at the plate for the Lady Spartans. Maddison Taylor and Jade Mickle also had a single.

"Our team is slowly getting better. It's a process for a young team," coach Taylor said. "The way they handled and played this game was a huge uplift for me as their coach. More importantly, these girls are having fun just being able to play the game and especially being around one another. This is what high school sports is all about."