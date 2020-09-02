Deciding when to call timeouts is one of the biggest challenges volleyball coaches face during matches.

Some have a quick trigger to try to stem an opponent’s momentum, while others opt to let their players figure it out. Nicole Murphy favors the latter, due in large part to Rock Bridge returning its entire starting lineup from last year.

"With me having most of the kids for a second year, they trust me more," she said. "I trust in them to do their jobs, and I really believe they’re invested. I hope we get a full season to show it."

Murphy found a balance between the two philosophies in the Bruins’ season and Central Missouri Activities Conference opener Tuesday night against visiting Jefferson City. Rock Bridge started fast in the fourth set, surrendered a huge lead, then rallied to close out a 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24 victory over the Jays.

The Bruins (1-0, 1-0 CMAC) rattled off 10 consecutive points to take a commanding 13-4 lead in the final set, but the Jays stormed back with 11 straight points to take a 20-18 lead. Murphy, sensing her team could use a breather, took her second timeout of the set.

"I knew it was going to take more than a normal huddle where I’m my bubbly self," Murphy said. "I wanted to yell at them and let them know this is serious. We needed to mentally step it up."

Jefferson City (1-1, 1-1) fought off two match points, but a kill by Rock Bridge sophomore Lily Dudley and a hitting error ended the comeback attempt.

The Bruins responded well to Murphy’s lone timeout of the third set, as they rallied from a 9-4 deficit to tie it at 11. Dudley and classmate Kyra Thomas combined on a stuff block to give Rock Bridge a brief 13-12 edge, but the Jays used a decisive 6-1 run to go ahead 21-17 and force a fourth set.

There were eight ties in the opening set. Murphy opted not to call timeout with her squad trailing 6-2, and her players bounced back by scoring six of the next seven points.

"I like to challenge the kids to group together as a team," Murphy said. "I don’t like to burn timeouts early. I want to see if they can pull together and show mental toughness."

Rock Bridge used a 5-1 stretch to lead 20-17, highlighted by a Dudley ace and a thunderous kill by senior Kelly Barnes. Jefferson City scored three straight to tie it, but the Bruins answered with a 4-1 run. Sophomore Ella Swindle – a first team all-state selection last year – won a free ball at the net against two Jays to end the first set.

The Jays trimmed their deficit to one on eight separate occasions in the second set before finally tying it at 21. Rock Bridge never wavered in scoring the final four points, as junior Emma Lea Benney served a pair of aces and Dudley tipped a kill to push the Jays to the brink of being swept.

Dudley finished with team highs in kills (14) and digs (25). Swindle dished out 36 assists, while Benney added six kills and 16 digs. Senior Emma Roush chipped in 10 kills, and junior libero Cassie Gray – a second team all-stater last year – recorded 24 digs.