





A look at Moberly area high school varsity football, cross country, softball, boys soccer, girls golf and girls tennis events taking place in the coming days.

Monday, Aug. 31

Salisbury golf hosts quad meet, 4 pm

Moberly softball hosts Salisbury, 5 pm

Cairo softball at Westran, 5 pm

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Moberly golf hosts quad meet, 4 pm

Cairo, Westran, Higbee cross country at Salisbury, 4 pm

Salisbury golf at Mexico, 4 pm

Moberly tennis hosts Palmyra, 4:30 pm

Westran softball at Brunswick, 5 pm

Madison softball/ baseball at Macon County, 5 pm

Higbee baseball hosts Prairie Home, 5 pm

Paris softball at Louisiana,5pm

Moberly softball at Marceline, 6 pm

Salisbury softball hosts Carrollton,5 pm

Moberly soccer hosts Marshall, 6:30 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Westran, Cairo girls golf at Paris, 4 pm

Moberly tennis at Marshall, 4:30 pm

Thursday, Sept. 3

Westran girls golf hosts Centralia, Paris &Cairo, 4 pm

Higbee cross country at Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, 4 pm

Salisbury golf at Marceline, 4 pm

Cairo softball hosts Paris, 5 pm

Moberly softball at Kirksville, 5 pm

Westran softball at Madison, 5 pm

Higbee softball at La Plata, 5 pm

Moberly soccer hosts MOMilitary Academy, 5 pm

Friday, Sept. 4

Cairo baseball hosts Novinger, 5 pm

Higbee softball/baseballl at Glasgow, 5 pm

Moberly football hosts Osage, 7 pm

Westran football hosts Knox County, 7 pm

Salisbury football hosts Paris, 7 pm

Saturday, Sept. 5

Westran cross country at Mexico, 4 pm

Sunday, Sept. 6

Auto racing at Randolph County Raceway, 6 pm

Monday, Sept. 7

Labor Day holiday, none scheduled

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Westran cross country at Highland, 4 pm

Moberly golf hosts Marshall, 4 pm

Salisbury golf hosts Harrisburg, 4 pm

Moberly, Cairo cross country at Chillicothe, 4 pm

Moberly softball hosts Hannibal, 5 pm

Cairo softball/baseball at New Franklin, 5 pm

Higbee softball/baseball at Madison, 5 pm

Moberly soccer at Canton, 5 pm

Westran softball hosts Canton, 5 pm

Salisbury softball hosts Hallsville, 5 pm

North Central Missouri

NCMCAll

Moberly-1-0

Marshall-1-0

Kirksville-1-0

Fulton-0-1

Hannibal--

Mexico--

Aug. 28 Results

Moberly 32, Smith-Cotton 6

Osage 63, Fulton 36

Kirksville 35, Macon 25

Marshall 21, Chillicothe 7

Hannibal &Mexico did not play

Sept. 4 Games

Osage at Moberly

Chillicothe at Kirksville

California at Fulton

Hannibal at Jefferson City

Mexico at Southern Boone

– -- --- ---

Lewis &Clark

LCCAll

Westran1-01-0

Harrisburg1-01-0

Marceline1-01-0

Fayette-1-0

Scotland Co.0-10-1

Salisbury0-10-1

Paris0-10-1

Knox Co.0-10-1

Aug. 28 Results

Westran 36, Salisbury 14

Harrisburg 36, Paris 0

Marceline 26, Scotland Co. 14

Fayette 42, Carrollton 8

Sweet Springs 40, Knox Co. 8

Sept. 4 Games

Knox Co. at Westran

Paris at Salisbury

Milan at Harrisburg

Brookfield at Marceline

Scotland Co. at Fayette

– -- ---- ----

Clarence Cannon

CCCAll

Brookfield-1-0

Palmyra-1-0

Monroe City-1-0

Highland-1-0

Centralia--

Clark County-0-1

Macon-0-1

South Shelby-0-1

Aug. 28 Results

Kirksville 35, Macon 25

Brookfield 50, Trenton 0

Palmyra 38, Christian 0

Monroe City 34, S. Callaway 32

Keokuk, Ia. 19, Clark Co. 14

Milan 35, South Shelby 0

Sept. 4 Games

Macon at Tolton Catholic

Putnam Co. at South Shelby

Highland at MO Military Acad

Winfield at Monroe City

Palmyra at Bowling Green

Brookfield at Marceline

– -- ---- ---

Eastern MIssouri

EMCAll

North Callaway1-01-0

Wright City1-01-0

Mark Twain--

Van-Far--

Bowling Green-0-1

South Callaway-0-1

Montgomery Co.-0-1

Clopton0-10-1

Louisiana0-10-1

Aug. 28 Results

N. Callaway 72, Louisiana 22

Oak Grove 47, Bowling Green 19

Monroe City 34, S. Callaway 32

Hermann 16,Montgom Co. 12

Wright City 41, Clopton 21

Van-Far &Mark Twain did not play

Sept. 4 Games

N. Callaway at S. Callaway

Palmyra at Bowling Green

Bishop Ward at Wright City

Montgomery Co. at Louisiana

Copton at Mark Twain

Van-Far will not play