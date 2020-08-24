Fifty-four teams have been removed from normal list of 130 as a result of four conferences opting against playing this fall.

USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank's preseason ranking of the Bowl Subdivision only goes to 76 due to the impact of COVID-19 on college football.

Regardless of the shortened list, one thing remains the same: Clemson is still at the top. The Tigers are trailed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

Fifty-four teams have been removed from normal list of 130 as a result of four conferences opting against playing this fall. The teams no longer considered include Ohio State, which had a case for being ranked ahead of Clemson, and projected Pac-12 front-runner Oregon, which was a contender for the top five.

In fact, the four conferences no longer in competition — the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC — might've accounted for as many as nine teams in the preseason Top 25. The upper third of the 1-76 now includes five representatives from the Group of Five.

Yeah, it's going to be a strange season. With the ACC and Big 12 playing just one non-conference game and the SEC playing none, look for very few teams from these Power Five leagues to end the regular season with two or fewer losses.

In addition to the Group of Five programs, the Top 25 features seven teams from the SEC and another seven teams from the ACC, counting temporary member Notre Dame. The SEC has No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Florida and No. 7 LSU. From the Big 12, No. 4 Oklahoma is joined by No. 8 Texas, No. 12 Oklahoma State, No. 21 TCU and No. 23 Iowa State.

SCHOOL (2019 Wins/Losses)

1. Clemson 14-1

2. Alabama 11-2

3. Georgia 12-2

4. Oklahoma 12-2

5. Notre Dame 11-2

6. Florida 11-2

7. LSU 15-0

8. Texas 8-5

9. UCF 10-3

10. North Carolina 7-6

11. Cincinnati 11-3

12. Okla. St. 8-5

13. Appalachian State 13-1

14. Texas A&M 8-5

15. Auburn 9-4

16. Memphis 12-2

17. Miami (Fla.) 6-7

18. Tennessee 8-5

19. UAB 9-5

20. Va. Tech 8-5

21. La. Lafayette 11-3

23. Iowa St. 7-6

24. Pittsburgh 8-5

25. Louisville 8-5

26. Kentucky 8-5

27. Western Kentucky 9-4

28. Fla. St. 6-7

29. Tulane 7-6

30. Navy 11-2

31. Kansas St. 8-5

32. BYU 7-6

33. Ark. St. 8-5

34. SMU 10-3

35. West Va. 5-7

36. Middle Tennessee 4-8

37. Mississippi 4-8

38. Virginia 9-5

39. La. Tech 10-3

40. Georgia Southern 7-6

41. Duke 5-7

42. Marshall 8-5

43. Texas Tech 4-8

44. Wake Forest 8-5

45. Southern Mississippi 7-6

46. FAU 11-3

47. Houston 4-8

48. Army 5-8

49. Troy 5-7

50. Baylor 11-3

51. Miss. St. 6-7

52. Boston College 6-7

53. South Carolina 4-8

54. Charlotte 7-6

55. S. Alabama 2-10

56. Temple 8-5

57. N.C. State 4-8

58. FIU 6-7

59. Missouri 6-6

60. S. Florida 4-8

61. Rice 3-9

62. Liberty 8-5

63. Ga. State 7-6

64. Syracuse 5-7

65. La. Monroe 5-7

66. North Texas 4-8

67. Kansas 3-9

68. Ga. Tech 3-9

69. Coastal Car. 5-7

70. E. Carolina 4-8

71. Tulsa 4-8

72. Vanderbilt 3-9

73. Texas St. 3-9

74. Arkansas 2-10

75. UTSA 4-8

76. UTEP 1-11