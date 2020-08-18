Monday marked the Tigers’ return to official team practices, more than five months since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world in March.

It was therapeutic for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri football team.

Monday marked the Tigers’ return to official team practices, more than five months since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world in March.

Missouri’s first session of fall camp came and went, with the Tigers scheduled to get back to the Kadlec Practice Fields four more times this week. In contrast, the team held only three practices in the spring before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Good first day,” Drinkwitz told reporters on a Zoom call after practice. “Good energy. Got a lot of reps and got in a lot of different situations, focused on red zone today. A lot of mistakes, which is normal for the first day, so look forward to getting back in here and watching tape, getting it corrected and going out and building on it tomorrow.

“This is what you dream about when you get an opportunity to coach football, to be in a state school in the (Southeastern Conference).”

Perhaps the biggest on-field question for Missouri entering the season is who will start at quarterback. It’s the first true battle for the starting signal-caller spot at MU in a while, with Kelly Bryant and Drew Lock penciled in the past few years.

The Tigers’ answer wasn’t found from one day of organized activity, and this search — no matter who comes out on top — comes with specific challenges.

The choices include TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, who sat out last season due to NCAA guidelines, and Taylor Powell, the backup quarterback a season ago who saw action in six games last year.

Connor Bazelak, who started the last game of 2019 before tearing his ACL, is in the mix and was a full participant in Monday’s practice. Brady Cook, a true freshman from Chaminade, also will compete for the starting job.

“It doesn’t make me nervous, but normally in these situations, we’ve also had a spring to see them,” Drinkwitz, in his first year guiding the Tigers, said of quarterback competitions he’s been involved with in the past. “Today, them throwing 7-on-7, is the first time I've seen them throw 7-on-7 since the third day of spring practice in March. That makes it a little more intriguing or a little bit more difficult.”

Several other position groups have starting spots up for grabs, which could be seen as especially difficult under current circumstances with a new head coach and seven new assistants who have had limited time with the Tigers’ roster.

“From a coaching standpoint, these coaches are different. They know how to win,” Missouri running back Larry Rountree said. “And everything we do has a winning mindset. So it’s not really an adjustment. It’s just taking in all the coaching and paying attention to the little details and just playing.

“It’s not that hard. You learn all the little things. ... They’re very specific on the little details. That really matters.”

Rountree, a Raleigh, North Carolina, native, said he has never considered opting out of the college football season amid COVID-19 with NFL Draft hopes coming in 2021.

“Everybody’s ready to play, ready to hit,” Rountree said. “We’ve not hit since spring. We only had three practices. Everybody in the SEC and (Atlantic Coast Conference), everybody wants to hit.”

Yet Monday brought the first negative sign of college students returning to campuses and how it could affect the college football season.

North Carolina switched all undergraduate classes to remote learning starting Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Chapel Hill campus, with over 130 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

On Sunday, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne posted a photo to social media of a crowded line of people outside a Tuscaloosa bar not abiding to social distancing and mask-wearing protocols.

“I would say don’t wear a mask because we want to play football. I will say wear a mask for your safety and other people’s safety,” Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr. said. “That’s the really the point of wearing a mask. I wouldn’t say it’s so that college football players can play. I will simply say it’s so you don’t contract the COVID-19 virus.”

There’s been no sign from the SEC or any of the other five FBS conferences still slated to play college football this fall on changing their approach because of the outbreak in Chapel Hill.

Yet, 920 miles away, Missouri held day No. 1 of fall camp in a much different way than anyone anticipated six months ago. Many coaches and players are taking a return to the gridiron as a sign of normalcy amid unusual times.

“Other people, if they catch the virus, they won’t miss two games,” Rountree said. “So when we talk to guys about being accountable, if you do go out, just wear a mask. It’s not that hard.

“For people that are outside of the (football) building, we have to be careful because at the end of the day, they’re not in the same predicament as us. If we catch it, then guess what? We give it to every single player because of us coming in contact with someone outside of the facility. It’s very important for us to assume that everyone has it outside of here.

“Not saying everybody does, but at the end of the day, we’re in a very different circumstance ... We don’t have any time to be not having activities.”

