





While schools across the state opened the 2020 fall season last week, the Boonslick area was no different in surrounding communities at New Franklin, Pilot Grove, Bunceton and Prairie Home hit the ground running.

At Bunceton, head volleyball coach Dustin Ray said 10 girls came out for the first day of practice on Monday, Aug. 17.

In a co-op with Prairie Home, Ray said this year’s team will be a relatively newer team to the game so the focus will be on fundamentals and finding the flow through the transition of the game.

The Lady Dragons will kick off the 2020 season on Monday, Aug. 31 at home against the La Monte Vikings starting at 6 p.m.

Bunceton’s volleyball team will have nine home and five away game this season, including two tournaments (Stover JV Tournament on Sept. 12 and Hallsville Tournament on Sept. 26).

The home matches this season are La Monte on Aug. 31, Otterville on Sept. 1, Sacred Heart on Sept. 8, Russellville on Sept. 15, Calvary Lutheran on Sept. 24, Kingsville on Sept. 28, Chamois on Oct. 9, Chilhowee on Oct. 16 and Capital City on Oct. 21.

Away games this season for the Lady Dragons are Hallsville on Sept. 3, Chilhowee on Oct. 1, Lincoln on Oct. 5, Otterville on Oct. 6 and Chamois on Oct. 19.

As for the Prairie Home baseball team, head coach Trever Huth said 13 players took part in the first practice.

A graduate of Prairie Home High School and a two-sport athlete in baseball and basketball, Huth said right now he is seeing where everyone is at in skill level.

"We hit some ground balls and hit some,"Huth said. "We’ll be working on fundamentals and getting in shape."

The Panthers will play five home games and seven away games this season, including two tournaments.

Prairie Home will open its season at home on Friday, Sept. 28 against the St. Elizabeth Wildcats starting at 5 p.m.

Other home games this season include Pilot Grove on Sept. 17, Tuscumbia on Sept. 21, Jamestown on Sept. 28 and New Bloomfield on Oct. 1.

Away games include Higbee on Sept. 1, Pilot Grove on Sept. 3, New Bloomfield on Sept. 8, Jamestown on Sept. 10, New Franklin on Sept. 15, Calvary Lutheran on Sept. 24 and Sturgeon on Sept. 29.

The two tournaments that Prairie Home will take part in this season are the 2020 Eugene Baseball Bash on Sept. 18-19 and the CCAA Conference Baseball Tournament on Oct. 3.

As for the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team, head coach Ross Dowell reported 21 on Monday and 18 on Tuesday.

Dowell said the girls will be working on basic fundamentals of the game and using that for a stepping stone into week 2. He said five seniors, three juniors, six sophomores and four freshmen will make up the team this season.

The Lady Bulldogs will open the 2020 season in the Boonville Lady Pirate Lead-Off Classic on Saturday, Aug. 29.

New Franklin’s first home game will against the Slater Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 3 starting at 5 p.m.

In all, New Franklin will play eight home games and six away this season. The Lady Bulldogs will also participate in three tournaments, which includes the Lady Pirate Lead-Off Classic in Boonville, New Franklin Tournament on Sept. 12 and the La Plata Tournament on Oct. 3.

New Franklin will play home games against Slater on Sept. 3, Madison on Sept. 4, Cairo on Sept. 8, Brunswick on Sept. 14, Higbee on Sept. 17, Glasgow on Sept. 22, Pilot Grove on Oct. 1, and Jamestown on Oct. 6.

The Lady Bulldogs first away game won’t come until Sept. 10 against Boonville. Other away games include Fayette on Sept. 15, Community R-6 on Sept. 21, Sturgeon on Sept. 24, Harrisburg on Sept. 30 and La Plata on Oct. 12.

New Franklin will also play Hallsville on Oct. 5 at a site to be determined.

As for the New Franklin Bulldogs baseball team, head coach Erich Gerding reported 17 kids participating on the first day of practice-three being seniors.

"The overwhelming majority are freshmen and sophomores," Gerding said. "We were stuck inside because of the derecho or whatever that storm was on Monday. However, we still got a little conditioning in along with defensive and offensive fundamentals."

New Franklin will open the 2020 season in the Atlanta Tournament on Saturday. Aug. 29.

The Bulldogs will play a 11 game schedule this fall, with eight home games and three away games.

After the Atlanta Tournament on Aug. 29, New Franklin will play its first seven games at home, which includes New Bloomfield on Sept. 1, Madison on Sept. 4, Cairo on Sept. 8, Sturgeon on Sept. 10, Prairie Home/Bunceton on Sept. 13, Higbee on Sept. 17, and Glasgow on Sept. 22. Then, after three games on the road against Sturgeon on Sept. 24, New Bloomfield on Sept. 28 and Pilot Grove on Oct. 2, the Bulldogs will return home to closeout the season on Oct. 6 against Jamestown.

At Pilot Grove, the Tigers and Lady Tigers will have new faces leading the teams this season.

According to Pilot Grove Athletic Director Derek Skaggs, Joe Vossler will lead the Tigers baseball team for the 2020 season while George Monk, a longtime teacher and coach at Boonville, will head the Lady Tigers softball program.

The Tigers baseball team will open the 2020 season on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at home against the St. Elizabeth Wildcats starting at 5 p.m.

Pilot Grove will play a 10 game schedule in baseball with four home games and six away games.

In addition to the home game against St. Elizabeth, the Tigers will also be at home against Prairie Home on Sept. 3, Sturgeon on Sept. 15 and New Franklin on Oct. 2. Away games will include Glasgow on Sept. 10, New Bloomfield on Sept. 11, Prairie Home on Sept. 17, Jamestown on Sept. 22, Cairo on Sept. 25 and Madison on Sept. 29.

As for the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team, they will play a 16 game schedule this fall with eight home games and eight away games.

The Lady Tigers will open the 2020 season on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at home against St. Elizabeth starting at 5 p.m.

Other home games this season include Harrisburg on Sept. 3, Community R-6 on Sept. 8, Sturgeon on Sept. 15, California on Sept. 24, Southern Boone on Sept. 28, Fayette on Oct. 5 and Slater on Oct. 8.

Away games will include Glasgow on Sept. 10, Salisbury on Sept. 14, Russellville on Sept. 21, Jamestown on Sept. 22, Cairo on Sept. 25, Madison on Sept. 29, New Franklin on Oct. 1 and Leeton on Oct. 6.

The Lady Tigers will also participate in the Marshall Tournament on Sept. 5.