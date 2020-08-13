The hope is for the Cardinals to play a 50-game schedule, and for all teams who don’t play the full season, their winning percentage will determine whether they are among the top eight teams to qualify for the postseason in the National League.

The St. Louis Cardinals, who have not played a game since July 29, are expected to resume play Saturday with a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, according to two high-ranking officials with direct knowledge of the plans..

The officials spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because there has been no official announcement – and the plan is contingent on the team not having any more positive COVID-19 tests.

The Cardinals, who had 10 players and seven staff members test positive for COVID-19, played only five games before being shut down.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Monday that the Cardinals will not have to make up their entire missed schedule, with only 45 days left in the season year.

The Cardinals were scheduled for a three-game set against the White Sox starting, but MLB wanted to give the Cardinals two days of workouts before resuming play because of the lengthy layoff.