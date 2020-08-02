





Citizen’s Community Bank picked up its first win of the season by beating Mad Services HVAC 10-9 in Babe Ruth 6Usoftball Tuesday night at Lions park.

In the nightcap in 8U softball, State Farm-Fayette defeated Creations by Diana 3-1.

Citizen’s Community Bank trailed Mad Services HVAC 5-2 after one, 6-2 after two and 9-2 after 2 1/2 before rallying back with eight runs in the bottom half of the third for the win.

Emma Scott led the hitting attack in the game for CCB with four singles and two RBIs. Zoey Kraus and Harper Hobbs each had four singles and one RBI while Emryn Crawford added three singles and three RBIs, Kinzie Waibel with three singles and two RBIs, Tayla Riley three singles and one RBI and Danielle Brengarth with two singles.

For Mad Services HVAC, who dropped to 2-1 on the season, Elena Baker, Maggie Dwyer and Baya Scott each had four singles and two RBIs. Rylee Bulen finished the game with three singles and one RBI while Tora Shay and Ava Gust added three singles each and Britta Jackson with two singles and two RBIs.

In the second game, State Farm Fayette led Creations by Diana 1-0 after one and 3-0 after three before giving up one run in the fifth inning.

Hallie Ball and Genavive Kennedy each had two singles and one RBI in the game for State Farm Fayette, who improved to 4-4-2 overall. Tinley Felton also had two hits with two singles while Adelynn Huttsell added one single and one RBI.

For Creations by Diana, who dropped to 1-5-1 on the season, Paisley Seeley had two singles while Lanie Venable added one double and one RBI and Mikayla Bohlken with one single.

Missouri Cal Ripken 11-70s State Tourney

July 31-August 2

at Boonville High School

Friday, July 31

Carthage 9, Boonville 10s 1

MABA 10, Boonville 11s 6

Saturday, Aug. 1

Carthage 12, MABA 9

Boonville 10s 15, MABA 14

Boonville 11s 7, Carthage 4

Boonville 11s 15, Boonville 10s 3

Sunday, Aug. 2

Game 7-Seed 1 (Boonville 11s) 8, Seed 4 (MABA) 3

Game 8-Seed 3 (Boonville 10s) Seed 2 (Carthage)

Championship-TBD.

Sports

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Cal Ripken Minor: Einspahr Construction vs. Boonville Ready Mix, 6 p.m.; Axis Seed vs. Bradley Automotive, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Midwest Plains 12-year-old Regional Tournament in Boonville, TBA.

Babe Ruth 8U softball at Lions park: State Farm-Fayette vs. Creations by Diana, 6 p.m.; Creations by Diana vs. State Farm-Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7

Midwest Plains 12-year-old Regional Tournament in Boonville, TBA.

Babe Ruth 12U softball at Rolling Hills park: A-Bow-K vs. Show-Me State Home Inspections, 6 p.m.; Show-Me State Home Inspections vs. A-Bow-K, 8 p.m.