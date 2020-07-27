Truman’s athletic facilities are going to be much quieter this fall.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference has announced its decision to postpone the majority of fall sports until the spring semester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It becomes the 11th of 23 Division II conferences to postpone fall sports.

Football, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer will have a regular season and championship tournaments, but they will now come in the second semester. Cross country will continue this fall, along with men’s and women’s tennis and golf.

Winter sports such as indoor track and field and swimming and diving are scheduled to begin as early as September, so the conference has set an Oct. 1 deadline to male a decision on basketball.

Baseball and softball usually have scrimmages in the fall, but those can only be intra-squad games now.

"Regrettably, we find ourselves having to make these difficult decisions in July similar to those made in mid-March, regarding the postponement of GLVC competition for football, soccer, and volleyball for the fall semester," said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich in a statement. "We remain optimistic that we can provide our student-athletes impacted by today's news with meaningful opportunities to engage with their teammates and coaches throughout the fall semester to prepare for the planned return to competition in the spring. The GLVC and all 15 of our member institutions remain committed to prioritizing the health and welfare for all students, faculty, and staff, as well as, for the citizens that reside in the community that supports each school."