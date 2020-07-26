It will be interesting to watch the start of Major League Baseball and resumption of the NBA – in particular, the venue for the NBA being the "bubble" in Orlando.

Before the MLB season has even gotten out of the starting blocks, Canada has said that the Toronto Blue Jays will not be able to play in their home stadium due to a mandate for anyone entering the country from the United States for non-essential reasons to self-isolate for 14 days. The United States and Canada border will remain closed until at least Aug. 21.

The Blue Jays are talking about playing in either New York, in the home of its Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, or Florida, with Florida currently a pandemic hot spot. This may be the beginning of a never-ending battle to get the 60-game season played with a playoff format.

Players who test positive for the virus, according to an MLB mandate, must quarantine for at least 14 days before getting tested again. All the teams will need to dig deep into their rosters in order to play out the season. A TV sports guru stated that the teams in the World Series will have to be the teams with the least number of players who test positive.

The NBA is not going to have it any easier by playing in the Orlando bubble. A hotline has already been established for players to report violators who "sneak" out. It is not a good situation for the season to be played out.

Colleges and universities across the country are facing the dilemma of is it worth it to play sports this fall. Every time a school attempts to start practices, several players and coaches wind up testing positive right out of the gate. They quarantine for 14 days and wait until they finally test negative.

How the heck can you plan or play a season when you have players going and coming off the roster? It will be impossible to game-plan weekly without knowing who will even be available (players or coaches) to participate.

All college and professional teams will have testing resources, but it will be expensive to test everyone on a regular basis. High schools will be in the same situation, except that they will not have the same testing resources.

We all want sports to come back into our lives to feel like things are getting back to normal, but it may not be possible. When Billy Butler was playing for the Royals he was upset that Eric Hosmer took his job at first base. Ned Yost explained to him that we do not always get what we want. Ned’s desire was to be an astronaut, which obviously was not a possibility. It is a simple analogy but a common sense approach.

It will be both interesting and historic to see how it all plays out over the next few months. It is crucial that the ultimate decision is not based on economics. When you break it all down, it is just a game.

• The quote of the week comes from American humorist H.W. Shaw: "Common sense is the favorite daughter of reason."

– Tim Crone, a William Chrisman High School graduate, is a former activities director and coach for Blue Springs High School and is a host of a weekly radio show, "Off the Wall with Tim Crone," on KCWJ (1030 AM) 6 p.m. every Monday. He writes a weekly column for The Examiner. Reach him at t.crone@comcast.net.