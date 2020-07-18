This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Kiwoom at SK, 3:55 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: North Melbourne at Richmond, 4:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Parramatta at Manly Warringah, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament semifinals, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Motorsports: Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Utah (tape), 9 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona, 10 a.m., ESPN (13)

• World Team Tennis: Orange County vs. Orlando, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari, noon, ESPN (13)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS1 (43)

• Tennis: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE, noon, Tennis (277)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Beach volleyball: AVP Champions Cup Series: Long Beach, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• World Team Tennis: Washington vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Haskell Invitational, 4 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: IMSA Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB exhibition: New York Mets at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29), MLB (272)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Motorsports: Iowa IndyCar 250 (Race 2), 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Sky Blue FC (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NHRA Indianapolis Drag Race II, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton, 10 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Rugby: Super Rugby (New Zealand): Dunedin at Hamilton, 10:30 p.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Melbourne at Hawthorn, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 (43)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Doosan at Kia, 2:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: West Coast at Fremantle, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament finals, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Southampton at Bournemouth, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Tottenham, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: NHRA Indianapolis Drag Race II, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, noon, GOLF (27)

• Major League Lacrosse: Chesapeake vs. New York, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS1 (43)

• Tennis: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE, noon, Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 12:25 p.m., ESPN (13)

• World Team Tennis: Washington vs. Vegas, 12:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix (tape), 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Major League Lacrosse: Denver vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Beach volleyball: AVP Champions Cup Series: Long Beach, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB exhibition: Philadelphia at New York Yankees, 5 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB exhibition: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• Motorsports: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM)