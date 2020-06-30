Tuesday

Jun 30, 2020 at 12:01 AM


AREA CALENDAR


TUESDAY, JUNE 30


HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER


5 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman


HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF


3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club


WEDNESDAY, JULY 1


HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL


At William Chrisman


Noon — Truman vs. William Chrisman


2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman


HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS


4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park (William Chrisman Senior Night)


THURSDAY, JULY 2


HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD


At William Chrisman High School


3 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at All-Independence Meet


HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER


5 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman


WHAT’S ON TODAY


Today’s television/radio highlights


Tuesday’s Television


• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Doosan at Kiwoom, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)


• Tennis: 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)


• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Brighton, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)


• Boxing: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (junior welterweights), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)


• Tennis: 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition, 11 p.m., Tennis (277)


• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Hanwha at Kia, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN (13)