Today’s television/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 7 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton at Leicester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL, 12:25 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Parma at Genoa, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits, 3 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Boxing: Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco (Super Flyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)