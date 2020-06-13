Hickman announced the hiring of a new head girls basketball coach late Friday night, and many Missouri fans will remember her draining 3-pointers for the Tigers from 2011-15.

Morgan Scott, formerly Morgan Eye, is Missouri’s career leader in 3-pointers and the only Tiger to make more than 100 triples in a single season — a feat she accomplished twice. She hit 129 more 3s in her career than the program’s all-time scoring leader, Sophie Cunningham, who is second on the list.

Scott spent two years as a graduate student assistant with Missouri before becoming an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State ahead of the 2017-18 season. She stayed with SEMO for two seasons. Scott then joined the NLI Scouting agency last July and served as an assistant coach with Washington University in St. Louis this past season.

Scott graduated from Missouri with an undergrad degree in business marketing in 2015 and went on to earn a master’s from MU in educational, school and counseling psychology with an emphasis in positive coaching.

Scott’s hiring comes after Anna Rorvig’s four-year tenure leading the Kewpies. Rorvig, a Hickman graduate who previously was an assistant under longtime Kewpies head coach Tonya Mirts, posted a 40-63 record in charge.

Scott, a Montrose native, now takes over girls basketball at Columbia’s oldest high school.

“I am blessed and excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Hickman basketball family,” Scott said in a statement. “My desire is to help each player who comes through our program to pursue excellence in all aspects of her life: on the court, in the classroom, in the community and in her personal life. I cannot wait to meet the team and get to work.”

Hickman is coming off a 9-16 season this past winter that ended with a 63-19 loss to Rock Bridge in the Class 5 District 9 Tournament.