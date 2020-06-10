Macks Creek senior Colton Walter had his sights set on a district championship this spring.

Walter, who transferred to Macks Creek from Camdenton after his freshman year, had the privilege of playing for multiple district titles in the sports of basketball and baseball and he was looking for one final shot with the Pirates. Unfortunately, a pandemic came along that not only shut down baseball season but all spring sports in the state of Missouri.

“My best memory is going to district championships in basketball and baseball and having the chance to play for a district title,” said Walter who has earned All-Conference honors in basketball and All-District honors in both sports. “Not getting a chance to try for it in baseball is really tough because we had a good chance of winning.”

And there is certainly some evidence to back that up.

Macks Creek came up just short in the district championship game a season ago and was looking to return to the title game and beyond with three All-State players back in the lineup with the rest of a solid group. Like many teams with high aspirations and ambitions, the Pirates did not get a chance to find out.

But looking back, Walter said he was glad he made the move and he will have plenty of fond memories to look back on as he prepares for his next chapter.

Q: Was there anything you were looking forward to, especially this spring, as you started to get ready for your final high school season?

A: This year we were going to make a big impact and be really good. It kind of sucks that it all went out the window. I could tell by the preseason workouts we were going to be really good and then it all shut down.

Q: Is there anything you loved about your spring sport or anything this pandemic made you realize and what were your thoughts when you found out the season would be cancelled?

A: It sucks for me, not being able to play baseball, and it just sucks for every senior out there trying to get a baseball scholarship or get looks to walk-on. They don’t get a chance now. When I found out, I was pretty disappointed. I thought there were precautions we could take to try to do it later in the summer, but it did not seem like it was going to work.

Q: What has quarantine been like and were there any steps you took to stay sharp incase there was an opportunity to compete in the future? What was it like to represent Macks Creek, now looking back?

A: I was doing a lot of tennis ball drills, working on fielding and if not baseball, trying to work outside on basketball for college next year. And if it was not basketball or baseball, I was fishing the whole time. Moving was probably one of the best things I did. It is so much better and everyone is a big family there (Macks Creek). People like those big schools, but small school and small town is the way to go and helped me out a lot.

Q: Anything you want your teammates and coaches to know?

A: Keep working. We could not do it this year, so they have to be able to do it next year.