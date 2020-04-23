Moberly Area Community College signed 6-foot-10 center transferring from a college in Arizona that announced April 16 that the institution was dropping both its men's and women's basketball program next year.

Joining the Greyhounds men's program for the 2020-2021 year will be Quincy Trammel, a Houston, Texas native who spent last season playing at Tohono O'odham CC in Sells, Ariz. that finished with a 7-23 overall record.

"We are excited to add Quincy to our squad for next season. He is very athletic, runs and jumps well, and on top of that he has a really high skill level," said MACC men's coach Patrick Smith. "We lost sophomores Eddie Creal and Dusan Mahorcic from our very good front-line this past season and I sincerely feel Quincy can step right in to those roles."

Trammel averaged 11.7 points and 7 rebounds per game his freshman season for the Jegos men's team. He registered 76 block shots, made 21 threes while making 31% of shots taken from behind the arc. His season-high was 31 points and 15 rebounds in a game against Scottsdale CC, Ariz.

"We've had so much success with junior college transfers and feel he will be a major impact player," added Greyhounds coach Smith. "Quincy rim protects and can really run the floor, which were attributes that (6'10) Dusan had as our big man this past season. I can't wait to coach him along with our returning players and newcomers for next season."

In Houston, Trammel played basketball while attending Westlake Christian Academy.