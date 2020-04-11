Other than wanting to return to the field again, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson finds himself in a good spot.

The former Fort Osage High School star, who led the Indians to their first football state championship and garnered several awards in 2015, got to that comfort level with the help of his father Brad and his head coach.

Now he’s eager to return to the field after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out K-State’s spring workouts.

Thanks to Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman, Thompson feels at ease again after thoughts of transferring after his sophomore season.

“There’s a lot to look forward to this year, and I can’t wait to get back to some normalcy, some football and being with my teammates and our coaches,” said Thompson, who is back in the metro area waiting out the coronavirus shutdown.

“Everyone is going through all of this, but that doesn’t make it any easier. But it does help you realize just how special it is to go to school, go to practice and play on Saturdays. Man, I miss that!”

However, he doesn’t have to worry about taking classes as he graduated from K-State in just three years with a degree in business management.

“It was tough, but it was so worth it,” said Thompson, who won the Simone Award as the top player in the metro area, was named Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and USA TODAY Sports/American Family Insurance All-USA Missouri offensive player of the year in 2015 when he led the Indians to a 13-1 record and the state title. “I was taking 19 hours a semester as a sophomore, and that added a lot of stress. Then, there was the situation with (retired) Coach (Bill) Snyder where I didn’t know where I stood, and that added so much pressure.

“I remember a call to my dad and I really thought about transferring after my sophomore year and I wanted to have plenty of hours if I did transfer, and that added to all the stress and pressure. My dad was a big part of helping me keep it together and focus on the important things in my life.”

Everything changed when Klieman, who won four FCS national championships at North Dakota State, became the 35th coach in K-State history before his junior season.

Thompson thrived last season under Klieman. He and Thompson formed an immediate bond, and a team that was selected to finish ninth in the Big 12 finished third and won eight games and played in the Liberty Bowl.

“Not a lot of people knew about Coach Klieman, but I had followed him at North Dakota State because he was the second coach to offer me a scholarship,” Thompson said.

“When he signed with K-State, I got a call, and the voice on the other end said, ‘Sky, how ya doing?’ It was Coach Klieman. He told me he was excited to work with me, and I was so excited to work with him.”

Thompson said it gave him confidence to succeed. Has started 27 career games – fourth most among K-State quarterbacks since 1990, including a current streak of 15 – and he enters his senior campaign ranked fourth in school history in career completion percentage (59.52%), fifth in rushing yards by a quarterback (1,045), seventh in completions (350) and passing efficiency (132.8), eighth in offensive yards (5,440) and touchdowns responsible for (45), ninth in passing touchdowns (26), and 10th in passing yards (4,395) and attempts (588).

He is just the fourth player in K-State history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards, and he can become the second in school history to pass for 5,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards (Ell Roberson) in 2020. He is also ranked fourth nationally among active quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns (19). He has engineered four career touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to either tie or take the lead: 2017 at Texas Tech and against Iowa State; 2019 at Mississippi State and against TCU.

Thompson credits Klieman for turning his college career around.

“It’s the best thing that could ever happen to me at K-State,” Thompson said. “With Coach Snyder, you always felt like you were walking around on eggshells.

“With Coach Klieman, it’s just the opposite. He told me, ‘You’ve just scratched the surface,’ and I can’t wait till all this is over and I can get back to K-State and start working with him.”

Thompson said Klieman is a coach who cares more for his players as individuals than members of the Wildcats football team.

“He got here Dec. 12 and I had sports hernia surgery on the 14th and the first person to text me after my surgery was Coach Klieman,” Thompson said. “And he knows that my mom (Teresa) passed away two days after Mother’s Day when I was 7 and he texted me twice – the day before Mother’s Day and on Mother’s Day. Do you know what that meant to me?

“That’s the kind of man he is. I will always be thankful for those messages. They meant the world to me. It’s like I told my dad, Coach Klieman is my guy. I can’t wait to see what we, as a team, do next season.

“It can’t come soon enough!”