JQH Arena

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

BOYS

Class 1

Dora 30-2 vs. Jefferson (Conception) 28-2, 6:50 p.m.

Golden City 27-2 vs. St. Elizabeth 24-5, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

JQH Arena

3rd place, 12:50 p.m.

1st place, 4:30 p.m.

JQH Arena

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

GIRLS

Class 1

South Iron 25-4 vs. South Nodaway with Jefferson (Conception) 27-3, 3:30 p.m.

Walnut Grove 26-5 vs. Community R-6 28-1, 5:10 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Hammons Student Center

3rd place, 11 a.m.

JQH Arena

1st place, 2:40 p.m.

Hammons Student Center

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

BOYS

Class 2

Oran 26-5 vs. Skyline 29-2, 6:20 p.m.

Milan 25-3 vs. Hartville 29-2, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

JQH Arena

3rd place, 12:50 p.m.

1st place, 8:10 p.m.

Hammons Student Center

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

GIRLS

Class 2

Oran 25-5 vs. East Buchanan 27-3, 2:40 p.m.

Tipton 25-5 vs. Blue Eye 27-4, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

JQH Arena

3rd place, 11 a.m.

1st place, 6:20 p.m.

JQH Arena

Springfield

Friday, March 13

BOYS

Class 3

Charleston 27-4 vs. Monroe City 28-2, 6:20 p.m.

Cardinal Ritter 23-6 vs. Blair Oaks 28-2, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Hammons Student Center

3rd place, 11 a.m.

JQH Arena

1st place, 4:30 p.m.

JQH Arena

Springfield

Thursday, March 12

GIRLS

Class 3

Licking 24-6 vs. Macon 24-4, 11 a.m.

Whitfield 26-5 vs. Strafford 28-3, 12:50 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Hammons Student Center

3rd place, 12:50 p.m.

JQH Arena

1st place, 2:40 p.m.

Babe Ruth softball signups will be accepted thru March 28

Boonville Babe Ruth Commissioner Kathy Howard said players who were unable to sign up for Boonville Babe Ruth Softball should sign up online at http://boonvillesoftballbaberuthsoftball.website.sportssignup.com/ or they may follow the link on the Boonville Babe Ruth Softball Facebook page.

Sign ups will be accepted until tryouts on March 28th. As always, they may contact Howard for further information.

Sports

Calendar

Friday, March 13

Class 1 third and championship games, TBA.

Class 2-3 semifinals, TBA.

Saturday, March 14

Class 4 boys and girls quarterfinals, TBA.

Boonville baseball in Jamboree at Liberty Park in Sedalia, TBA.

Class 2-3 third and championship games, TBA.

Friday, March 20

Boonville baseball at Fulton, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Fatima/Capital City vs. Boonville baseball, 10 a.m.