If there was a list of Rock Bridge players who Smith-Cotton coach Kevin Thomas didn’t want to shoot the ball, senior Brant Bowers would have been at the very top.

But there Bowers was on the left wing, wide open and ready to fire.

Senior Charles Wilson was trapped near midcourt, and as he tried to split two defenders, the ball bounced toward Bowers. He collected the loose ball and calmly sank his fifth 3-pointer of the game — the dagger that ended the Tigers’ hopes in their second-half comeback.

"I wasn’t sure if we would have enough gas to be able to cut it back down again," Thomas said after the game about the Rock Bridge lead. "We got it to six or seven (earlier in the fourth quarter) and Bowers hits a tough shot. The ball’s bouncing around he gets it and shoots it there in the corner. The ball just wasn’t falling our way."

Smith-Cotton came out on a tear in the second half, outscoring the Bruins 21-10 in the third quarter after trailing by 21 at halftime. But ultimately Bowers and his team-high 23 points were enough for Rock Bridge boys basketball to cruise to a 76-60 district semifinal victory over the Tigers at Battle High School.

The 16-point triumph sends Rock Bridge to the Class 5 District 9 championship game for the sixth consecutive year.

"Brant was probably our best all-around player," Bruins coach Jim Scanlon said. "He was steady, hit shots, played defense and guarded the bucket."

The Bruins looked like a well-oiled machine in the first quarter.

Rock Bridge, the No. 1 seed, hit four 3s and scored 25 points in the opening stanza. Bowers and sophomore Hudson Dercher combined for 14 points as the Bruins began to pile it on. They hit back-to-back 3s to extend the Bruins’ lead to 23-10 with 1:43 left in the first.

"We were just playing as a team in the first quarter," Bowers said. "We were moving the ball really well and everything was just clicking. We were hustling, giving it our all."

Rock Bridge led 42-21 at halftime. Inside the Smith-Cotton locker room, Thomas implored his players to ramp up their defensive intensity. He told them to give 100% effort and heart, then see what happens.

The Tigers went on to outscore the Bruins by 11 points in the third quarter as senior Christian Finley had eight of his game-high 24 points.

Rock Bridge committed 23 turnovers in the win, with the bulk of them coming during the Tigers’ third-quarter push. Scanlon thought Smith-Cotton thoroughly outplayed his team after halftime.

"I’ve said all year our biggest enemy is us and it still is," Scanlon said. "Sedalia picked it up a notch and we relaxed. … We just get excited and it’s also the first game of districts. We haven’t played a game yet and sometimes those things happen. You have to get through this one and move to the next one."

Scanlon watched his team repeatedly turn the ball over and fail to get back on defense. It was worse than Rock Bridge simply being loose with the ball. The Bruins’ effort defensively seemed to disappear at times.

"We weren’t stopping them," Bowers said. "That’s why they were scoring all these points and we just kept turning it over. Nothing was changing."

Rock Bridge restored order in the fourth quarter. Finley knocked down a 3 to bring the Tigers within eight points with 5:49 left in the fourth, but Bowers responded with a 3 of his own less than a minute later. He had 10 points in the fourth to blow the game open again.

Bowers knows the Bruins must play better in the championship game against Battle, however. Rock Bridge expected to play better against Smith-Cotton.

"We had 23 turnovers as a team, which is way too much to even win a game," Bowers said afterward.

The Bruins extended their winning streak to 19 games and will meet the Spartans in the district title game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Battle.