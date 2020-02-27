The experience, talent and athleticism exerted by Class 1 No. 1 state-ranked Community R-VI overshadowed the Madison girls basketball team Wednesday in the District 10 tournament semifinal played at Sturgeon High School.

Community scored seven unanswered points within 40-seconds following tipoff to dictate the tempo of this third meeting of the season between Central Activities Conference rivals, jetting off to a 29-3 first quarter lead.

The margin would swell to 46-10 by halftime, and the Lady Trojans of Laddonia finished off Madison winning 70-29.

Community girls (25-1) will look to acquire their fourth straight district title come 6:30 p.m. Friday when they meet Northeast R-IV School at Cairo (18-9) in the championship game. Cairo defeated Glasgow 47-44 in overtime during Wednesday's other semifinal contest.

The Lady Trojans made 20 of 54 field goals and went 7-for-13 from behind the arc against Madison to fuel their cause. Madison (11-13) was held to 8 of 27 field goals and they made 4 of 15 threes.

Dalaney Bowers of Community led all scorers with 21 points and Natalie Thomas complimented her with 18. Brianna Beamer tossed in nine points and Alexa Welch had seven.

The Panthers received 11 points from Savannah Cullom in the loss, while Kylie Duff and Rylee Thomas each had five.