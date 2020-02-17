Madison varsity girls and boys basketball teams lost their Central Activities Conference road games Friday to Pilot Grove with the Lady Panthers losing 49-43 and the boys by a 78-35 result.

Pilot Grove boys had its transition game going well Friday. The Tigers outscored Madison 28 to 15 in the second quarter to extend its lead to 46-25, and Pilot Grove forced a running clock to be used in the final segment as the difference pushed to 70-33.

“We made it a game until the second quarter then Pilot Grove went on a run. We turned the ball over too many times in the front court and they went on to shoot layups on the other end,” said Madison coach Dalton Armontrout.

Connor O'Bannon had 11 points, and both Tyler Buck and Joe O'Bannon tossed in nine for the Madison boys (1-16, 0-6 CAC).

In the preceding girls game, Pilot Grove held a slim 37-35 lead when the fourth quarter began and managed to outscore the Lady Panthers 12 to 8 to earn a 49-43 win.

“We had one bad quarter that turned the game around. Offensively, we hit some big shots, but when they changed their defense around we forced our shots and committed turnovers,” Lady Panthers coach Armontrout said.

Rylee Thomas notched a double-double scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the loss for Lady Panthers (8-11). Lexi Wolfe had nine points and Kylie Duff six.

Madison closes out its regular season on a busy note as the Panthers have four conference games on its ledger this week, starting with home games Monday against Glasgow and Tuesday with Sturgeon. On Thursday the Panther girls and boys are scheduled to compete at Community of Laddonia and Friday at Slater.