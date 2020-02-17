The Boonville Pirates basketball team may have surprised themselves Friday night by going on the road and beating Class 5 Sedalia Smith-Cotton 65-56.

After winning by 20-plus earlier in the week against the California Pintos, the Pirates were put to the test against a much faster Smith-Cotton team.

But that mattered little in the scheme of things as the Pirates outscored the Tigers in three out of the four quarters and led at the end of each quarter.

The win was Boonville’s 17th of the season in 21 games. Smith-Cotton fell to 10-9.

“We picked up a hard-fought and kind of ugly road win tonight at Smith-Cotton,” said Boonville coach Mark Anderson. “Their pressure and the athleticism of their guards bothered us for a good part of the game, and we turned the ball over way too much (21 turnovers, as it turned out). However, we still found a way to come away with a road win at a Class 5 school, so that is definitely something to build on.”

“We opened up a 13-point lead midway through the third quarter at 47-34 and it felt like we finally had the game under control. But then we had a few costly turnovers and bad possessions, and Smith-Cotton cut it to five at the end of the third quarter. Things continued to go downhill for us early in the fourth quarter, and Smith-Cotton actually took a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter at 52-50. On the next possession, Tyson Franklin hit a big three-pointer from the right wing to give us the lead right back at 53-52. We finally settled down and played better basketball down the stretch, regained the lead, and then held them off in the final minutes.”

Boonville led Smith-Cotton 16-13 after one, 34-30 at the half and 48-44 after three quarters of play. However, a 13-2 run at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth had the Pirates trailing by two for the first time in the game.

However, in the fourth quarter, Boonville found a way to stop the bleeding and outscored Smith-Cotton 17-13 for the win.

Luke Green led all scorers for Boonville with 19 points along with five rebounds and two assists.

Charlie Bronakowski finished the game with 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals while Tyson Franklin added 10 points, three rebounds and one steal, Kayle Rice with seven points and 11 rebounds off the bench, Lane West five points, six rebounds and two steals, D.J. Wesolak four points, five rebounds and three assists and Jackson Johns with two points and one assist.

The Pirates shot 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from the three and 41 percent from the foul line. Boonville also out-rebounded Smith-Cotton 40-27 with 33 defensive rebound and only giving up three offensive rebounds for the Tigers.

For Smith-Cotton, Christian Finley had 14 points while Matt Thompson chipped in seven.

Smith-Cotton won the JV game 55-46.

The Pirates, 2-11 on the season, led Smith-Cotton 18-15 after one but was outscored 40-28 for the rest of the game.

“I was really proud of the way we competed tonight,” said Boonville JV coach Brock Hill. “I thought we played hard all the way to the final buzzer. We came out of the gate hot scoring 18 in the first quarter. Then we struggled a bit offensively in the second and third. Defensively i thought we did a pretty good job making them shoot tough shots or at least shoot over us. The only problem was we gave up way to many offensive rebounds again. We have to do a better job of putting body’s on our opponents and boxing out. There were several possessions where they basically got to shoot until they scored. I understand some of that is because we don't have a lot of size but that is not an excuse not to box out. This was one of those games that we just needed a couple more stops and a couple more baskets to fall. We have shown signs of improvement over the last 2 games. We just have to put it all together and start winning some games.”

DaWan Lomax had 18 points to lead all scorers for Boonville. Byron Thomas chipped in 10, Colby Caton seven, Andrew Wiser five, Aidan Lemmons three, Edrissa Bah two and Axton Nease with one.

For Smith-Cotton, Malik Grant had 15 and Alex Gehlken 10. Carson Hunolt had nine.