Wildcats lead virtually start to finish Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) in 65-46 championship-game triumph over Mendon: Northwestern. With big second half, Norborne handily takes girls’ title, 58-32 over Hardin-Central

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

TINA, Mo. — There was a total lack of drama to the latter stages of either of Saturday night’s (Feb. 15) championship games of the 2020 Carroll-Livingston Activity Association basketball tournament.

Southwest Livingston’s Wildcats ended a 33-years lapse between CLAA tourney crowns, dispatching 2-times defending champion Mendon: Northwestern 65-46 in the last game of the tournament. That followed a tough-for-a-while 58-32 crunching of Hardin-Central by girls’ top seed Norborne.

The combined 45-points winning margins are the largest since the 1995 tourney’s 46 points. Of course, most of those 46 were provided by the eventual Class 1 state champion Meadville Lady Eagles, who prevailed by 43 that night.

Third-seeded Southwest Livingston’s triumph over fifth seed Northwestern kept intact a now-9-years streak for CLAA tourney boys’ championship clashes. Every year since 2012, the title game of the boys’ division has concluded with a double-digits spread.

Capturing Saturday’s other expanded-schedule finals, the Hale/Bosworth boys topped Keytesville 67-63 and host Tina-Avalon’s Lady Dragons easily bested Brunswick 54-37 in the third-place games after Northwestern’s girls topped Southwest’s 44-38 and Brunswick’s boys doubled T-A 68-34 for consolation.

The respective genders’ Bob Carter Memorial All-Tournament Teams predictably were led – as most valuable player honorees – by the respective champions’ senior All-State stars – Mack Anderson of SLHS and Kennadie Crowe of NHS.

The boys’ elite group also included Southwest junior guard Chase Neptune, Northwestern’s Clayton Gregory, Hale/Bosworth’s Colten Harris, and Austin McKinstry of Keytesville. The girls’ all-tourney choices, in addition to K. Crowe, were T-A’s Samantha Rounkles, Carly Thacker of Hardin-Central, and Norborne’s Olivia Dooley and Regan Crowe.

The CLAA Tournament’s annual Gail O’Neal Memorial Sportsmanship Award went to Norborne by vote of tournament game officials.

(B) Southwest Livingston 65, Mendon: Northwestern 46

In a boys’ championship contest devoid of either of the top two seeds, Southwest Livingston’s Wildcats riddled Northwestern’s Eagles (11-10) with transition layups – and four Ma. Anderson fast-break dunks.

The Southwest boys (15-5) used a press and quick transition from offense to defense to race to an 18-2 lead in the first 5:20.

While Northwestern earned credit for steadying and keeping the gap in the neighborhood of 15 points – and a few less than that for a brief time in the second period – into the second half, when the Wildcats re-applied full heat in the third period, the gap essentially doubled with the Ludlow-based team momentarily owning a 29-points lead before head coach Dana Hansen again hit the “relax” button.

Doing all of his scoring from the field and the vast majority of it on fast-break layups from the left side, southpaw Neptune netted a game-high 27 points in the title-game triumph. Ma. Anderson tallied 18, almost half on throwdowns in his memorable CLAA Tourney farewell.

(G) Norborne 58, Hardin-Central 32

Norborne’s Lady Pirates (22-1) could be excused for a bit of lack of focus and intensity in the first half of their championship clash with neighbor Hardin-Central.

Meeting a team which, despite staying within 11 of then-undefeated NHS in mid-January, owns nearly 10 less victories this season, the Lady Pirates found themselves up by only a pair after one quarter and, even with a little burst late in the second, in front only 21-14 at halftime.

Once the second half commenced, however, it was “Katie, bar the door,” as Norborne rang up a dozen or more unanswered markers before the Lady Bulldogs (12-8) got back on the scoreboard.

Hardin-Central regained its stride a bit late in the third stanza and early in the fourth to stay within shouting distance, but an Olivia Dooley-led push in the middle of the fourth spiked the NHS lead into the 20s, where it remained.

K. Crowe finished with a game-high 20 points, supported by 13 each from the Dooley twins Kayle and Olivia. Each of them drilled three treys in the game.

HCHS received 16 points from junior forward Carly Thacker, but no other Lady Bulldog topped six.

(Additional information on Saturday’s non-championship games will be added to this story either Sunday or early Monday).